District Colleges

St. Vincent names Jesse Reed assistant coach

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
St. Vincent men's basketball grad assistant Jesse Reed

St. Vincent added a familiar name in area basketball circles to its men's coaching staff.

Jesse Reed, a former standout at Saltsburg and Greensburg Central Catholic, was named a graduate assistant, the college announced Thursday.

“I'm beyond excited to start,” Reed said. “It's going to be weird to be on the other side (instead of playing) but I've started to view the game through a coach's perspective now so I'm excited to learn from the coaches here at SVC and pass along my knowledge I've gained from my years playing.”

He spent some time helping GCC during last year's playoffs but who knew that would be a preview of things to come?

Reed, 24, played professionally in Luxembourg with Residence Walferdange, and averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game in the Luxembourg-Total League.

Before that, Reed was a standout at American University in Washington D.C., where he scored 1,405 points and was a three-time all-Patriot League pick. He helped lead American to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014.

Reed also was a Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“He represents all the values that we look for in our program and understands the expectations in the classroom and on the court,” SVC head coach D.P. Harris said.

Reed said he is done playing professionally and plans to pursue a master's degree in business management.

A former Greensburg Tribune-Review Player of the Year, Reed scored 1,599 points in high school. His sister, Janelle, played at St. Vincent and graduated in 2009.

Jesse Reed said the connection with his sister and wanting to coach with Harris brought him to SVC.

“I look forward to learning from (Harris) and helping the players be the best they can be on and off the court,” Reed said.

SVC has won 20-or-more games the past five seasons with four PAC tournament titles and four PAC regular season titles.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

