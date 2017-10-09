Westmoreland campus clippings: Seton Hill volleyball wins fourth in row

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill women's volleyball continues to roll in the PSAC.

The Griffins (12-3, 5-1) won their fourth consecutive match with a 3-0 sweep against Slippery Rock.

Freshman Viktoria Farian recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 17 kills and 10 digs.

Senior Maggie Murray had 24 assists, redshirt sophomore Leah Bisignani (Greensburg Central Catholic) and senior Katie Wenson had 10 kills apiece and junior Mary Baich chipped in 15 digs.

Bisignani had 18 kills to pace the Griffins to a 3-2 win over Edinboro, with Farian logging 14 kills and sophomore Erin Parks, 11.

Farian recently was named PSAC Southwest Division Athlete of the Week. She had a pair of double-doubles in wins over East Stroudsburg and Kutztown.

Football

Connecticut

Senior tight end Alec Bloom (Ligonier Valley) caught his first touchdown of the season in a 70-31 loss to Memphis.

Bloom has 42 receptions in 42 career games for 544 yards and four TDs.

Duquesne

Three area linebackers helped fuel the Dukes' first shutout since 2014.

Sophomore Brett Zanotto (Franklin Regional) and seniors Carter Henderson (Franklin Regional) and Nate Stone (Greensburg Central Catholic) combined for 20 tackles in the win. Zanotto, a Maryland transfer, had a game-high eight stops, including 2 1⁄ 2 for losses, and was named NEC Defensive Player of the Week.

Westminster

Senior running back Dominique McKinley (Greensburg Salem) ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 66-12 win over Saint Vincent. He has rushed for 430 yards and six TDs for the Titans (4-1, 3-0).

Women's tennis

Geneva

The Golden Tornadoes blanked Penn State Behrend, 9-0, to improve their record to 8-0, the best start for the program in 20 years.

Freshman Felicity Orndoff (Greensburg Central Catholic) has a 7-2 record at No. 5 singles for Geneva (10-2, 4-2).

Women's soccer

IUP

Three local players had goals in a 6-0 win over Mansfield: sophomore McKenna Keffel (Belle Vernon), senior Cassidy LeDonne (Franklin Regional) and sophomore Gabriella Lonzo (Hempfield).

The Crimson Hawks are 7-4, 6-4 PSAC.

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Bri Burgunder's hat trick to led the Bobcats (7-4-1, 2-2-0) to a 4-0 victory over Medaille.

It was the fourth multigoal game of the season for Burgunder, and her second three-goal game. She has 13 goals to lead the team.

Saint Vincent

Senior forward Maggie Nelson was named PAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Nelson scored all three goals for the Bearcats in a pair of games, including the winner against Thiel.

Women's volleyball

Penn State Behrend

Senior middle hitter Kylie McSwaney (Greensburg Salem) was a perfect 13 for 13 on kills in a pair of 3-0 wins over Misericordia and SUNY Canton. McSwaney has 83 kills for the season, and teammate Lexi Irwin (Hempfield) has 137 digs and 108 assists.

Men's golf

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Ben Peticca (Franklin Regional) tied for 14th place at the PAC fall championships in Vienna, Ohio. He shot 78-80 to finish at 14-over-par 158.

Westmoreland C.C.

The Wolfpack finished second at the WPCC championships at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo. Top scorers were freshman Scott Myshin (Monessen), who shot 77-79; sophomore Nathan Irgang (Mt. Pleasant, 80-77) and Mitchell Anzovino (Greensburg Salem, 79-85).

Women's golf

Westmoreland C.C.

Sophomore Kylee Surike won the WPCC championship with rounds of 88 and 89 at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo. Surike was an all-WPCC selection after an undefeated season.