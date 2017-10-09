Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Adam Mitcheson part of historic football game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Alle-Kiski Valley product made his mark on college football history.

University of Buffalo kicker Adam Mitcheson, a Kiski Area graduate, kicked two field goals and converted six extra points in the Bulls' 71-68, seven-overtime loss Saturday to Western Michigan.

Mitcheson's 34-yard field goal tied the game with 34 seconds remaining in regulation, and his 25-yarder gave Buffalo a 68-65 lead in the seventh overtime. Western Michigan scored a touchdown on its ensuing possession to win, and the game set the Football Bowl Subdivision record for most combined points — breaking the mark set by Pitt and Syracuse in 2016 — and tied the FBS record for most overtimes in a game.

For the season, Mitcheson, a junior, is 7-for-12 on field goals with a long of 42 yards and 19-of-21 on extra points.

Cal (Pa.)

Redshirt freshman Tyson Hill (Valley) set career highs, catching four passes for 65 yards in the No. 16 Vulcans' 26-10 loss to No. 4 IUP on Saturday.

IUP

Freshmen Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge) and Justice Evans (Vandergrift/Central Catholic) helped the No. 4 Crimson Hawks reclaim the Coal Pail Trophy. Brown rushed for 34 yards and a 1-yard touchdown, giving IUP (6-0, 5-0) a 12-0 lead. Evans rushed for a team-high 56 yards on 11 carries.

Millersville

Senior Sean Dugan (Springdale) scored more points than Millersville's opponent last week, recording a sack for a safety in the Marauders' 12-0 shutout of East Stroudsburg. Dugan finished the game with 12 tackles as Millersville recorded its first shutout since 2012.

Slippery Rock

Sophomore Jake Chapla (Plum) was named the PSAC Western Division's Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a 45-yard field goal and four extra points in a 31-28 win over West Chester.

VMI

Senior Allen Cratsenberg (Highlands) had 13 tackles, including one for a loss, in the Keydets' 26-7 loss to Samford.

Westminster

Sophomore D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) caught one pass for 33 yards in the Titans' 66-12 victory over St. Vincent on Saturday.

Women's cross country

Duquesne

Sophomore Megan Aller (Kiski Area) helped the Dukes win the Carnegie Mellon Invitational at Schenley Oval on Saturday. Aller finished in seventh place, clocking a time of 18 minutes, 58.6 seconds.

Men's soccer

Penn State Behrend

Senior Matt Dsiadosz (Kiski Area) contributed two assists as the Lions beat Penn State Altoona, 6-1, on Saturday. Senior Matt Baleno (Plum) added an assist.

Women's swimming

IUP

Junior Bria Otwell (Freeport) began her season with an individual victory, taking first place in the 500-yard freestyle, as the Crimson Hawks fell to Shippensburg. Otwell also finished second in the 1,000 freestyle.

Women's tennis

Thiel

Junior Abby Bowser (Freeport/Lenape Technical School) scored the Tomcats' only victories in a 7-2 loss to La Roche on Sunday. Bowser beat La Roche's Jazmyn Davis in straight sets at No. 6 singles and teamed with Allyson Stanley to win at No. 3 doubles.

Westminster

Freshman Alexis Grates (Highlands) teamed with Ashley Walsh to beat Mt. Aloysius' Alexis Brisko and Ashley Stough, 8-6, in third doubles as the Titans won a nonconference match, 9-0, Saturday.

Women's volleyball

La Roche

Sophomore Maddie Gestrich (Plum) ranks second on the team with 205 assists and also has 91 digs, 20 kills and 20 aces. Freshman Savanna Baur (Springdale) has 12 kills.