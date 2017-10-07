Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

District college football roundup: Slippery Rock holds off Mercyhurst to remain unbeaten

Staff Reports | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Tanner Garry shook off an injury to throw for 335 yards and four touchdowns as No. 12 Slippery Rock (6-0, 3-0) survived a scare from Mercyhurst (3-3, 2-1), 31-28, in a PSAC contest.

Milly Raye caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Marcus Johnson, who also was playing injured, added four receptions for 108 yards and a 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Doug Altavilla threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns for Mercyhurst.

The score was tied 21-21 going into the fourth quarter. A 44-yard field goal by Jake Chapla and Johnson's touchdown reception gave The Rock the cushion it needed.

Gannon 47, Edinboro 25 — Junior Marc Jones rushed for a career-high 261 yards and a school-record six touchdowns to lead Gannon (2-4, 1-2) to the PSAC win over Edinboro (3-3, 1-2). Tyler Palka added 42 rushing yards and caught four passes for 112 yards and a score for Gannon.

Walter Fletcher paced Edinboro with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Clarion 33, Seton Hill 28 — Down 21-13, Clarion (1-5, 1-2 PSAC) scored 20 consecutive points, then held off Seton Hill (0-6, 0-3). The Golden Eagles generated five turnovers and got 267 yards and two touchdowns passing — both to Mason Standard — from Asiantii Woulard. James Metzgar kicked a pair of field goals.

Christian Strong threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Elardo, who caught seven for 151 yards.

Division I FCS

East Tennessee State 16, Robert Morris 3 — JJ Jerman kicked three field goals as East Tennessee State won a defensive struggle. Robert Morris (2-3) got 13 tackles, including 3 12 for loss, from Gerald Ferguson. The teams combined for 23 tackles for loss.

Duquesne 38, Wagner 0 — Tommy Stuart threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns as Duquesne (4-1, 1-0) shut out Wagner (2-4, 0-2) in a Northeast Conference game. Nehari Crawford caught two scoring passes, including one for 79 yards late in the third quarter, and finished with 156 yards receiving. A.J. Hines ran for 77 yards and a score.

Division III

No. 16 Washington & Jefferson 27, Carnegie Mellon 20 — Nick Murgo recorded 11 tackles, a sack and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown as Washington & Jefferson (5-0, 3-0) beat Carnegie Mellon (5-1, 3-1) in a battle of PAC unbeatens. Justin Vickless led the Presidents' offense with 158 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Alex Cline threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Tartans.

Geneva 35, Waynesburg 14 — Geneva (3-2, 3-1 PAC) rushed for 367 yards and five touchdowns in beating Waynesburg (0-6, 0-4). Trewon Marshall led the way with 170 yards and two touchdowns rushing for the Golden Tornadoes.

Joe Shively picked off two passes for Geneva. Austin Wilson rushed for 101 yards and a score for Waynesburg.

Thomas More 53, Grove City 10 — The Saints (2-4, 1-3 PAC) brought an end to the Wolverines' modest two-game winning streak in convincing fashion. Thomas More built a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never was threatened.

Wesley Schools rushed for 100 yards for Grove City (2-4, 2-2).

Westminster 66, Saint Vincent 12 — Paul Columbo completed 13 of 15 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns, and Dominique McKinley added 102 rushing yards and two scores as Westminster (4-1, 3-0 PAC) routed Saint Vincent (2-4, 1-3) at Chuck Noll Field.

Westminster led 31-6 at halftime. Michael Navarro threw for 95 yards and a score for Saint Vincent.

