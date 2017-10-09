Penn-Trafford grad Kelly reaches 500-win milestone at Carnegie Mellon

It took Kim Kelly 21 years to accumulate 499 wins as a collegiate women's volleyball coach.

For Kelly — a Penn-Trafford graduate — it probably seemed like it took the same amount of time to get from 499 to 500.

Kelly finished her 12th season as the head coach at Carnegie Mellon last year at 499 wins after the Tartans lost to DePauw in the first round of the Division III NCAA Tournament.

“At times it went through my mind, but once we got into focusing on the season, I actually forgot,” Kelly said about going through the offseason with the milestone nearing.

Once the 2017 season began, it didn't take long for Kelly to reach No. 500.

In the first game of the season, the Tartans defeated Defiance, 3-0, in the Ohio Northern Invitational.

“It was fantastic,” Kelly said. “This group of young women are an unbelievable group. It was a nice feeling to accomplish that milestone. It was great celebrating with them and doing it at Carnegie Mellon.”

More impressively, all of her wins came at only two schools. The first half of her career she coached at her alma mater, Gettysburg. While there, Kelly accumulated her first 250 career wins on her way to eight NCAA tournament appearances in nine years. She also was inducted into the Gettysburg Sports Hall of Fame for her accolades as a player there.

“There have been a lot of talented young women that I have coached in my career, and a lot of them have been a part of one milestone or another,” Kelly said. “It is not necessarily my wins, it is their wins. I was just on the sideline the whole time hanging out with them and just putting a lineup out there.”

In her 22nd season, the 2017 Tartans may be her best team yet. Carnegie Mellon is ranked 10th in the nation with a 18-1 record and 2-1 mark in the University Athletic Association Conference.

“We are having a fantastic season right now,” Kelly said. “We are ranked 10th in the nation, which is the highest in school history. We have a wonderful group of women. They are playing their hearts out right now and are doing some special things. I think it is going to be a fun ride this season.

“They are very business-like right now. It is a fun business-like. They have goals in mind that you can tell they are enjoying the game when they are out there playing the game together. You can see that with how they move on the court together and communicate.”

One of their goals, along with Kelly's, is to make it further in the NCAA tournament then they did a season ago. Which brings Kelly to her next milestone.

“Honestly, trying to get into the Elite Eight,” Kelly said. “I want us to get through the first weekend rounds. We have two weekends of championship play for the NCAA Tournament. The first weekend is the first three rounds and the second is the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

“I think we have an absolute, very good shot at it this year. You have to get thrown into the correct region and have the right draw at times, to help make those dreams a reality. I think that is the next milestone I am looking forward too.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.