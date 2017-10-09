Weekend District College Top 10: IUP knocks off Cal (Pa.) in PSAC football showdown

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. No. 4 IUP defeats No. 16 Cal (Pa.) in battle of PSAC powers

The Crimson Hawks (6-0, 3-0) solidified their billing as the team to beat in the conference with a 26-10 victory over the Vulcans (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday. IUP quarterback Lenny Williams (Sto-Rox) threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. The IUP defense, meanwhile, held Cal 31 points below its season average. Jemal Averette led the charge with three tackles for loss, including a sack. IUP moved up to No. 3 in the AFCA Coaches poll.

2. W&J outlasts Carnegie Mellon on short rest

Playing five days after a rescheduled game at Thiel, No. 16 Washington & Jefferson (5-0, 3-0) knocked the Tartans (5-1, 3-1) from the ranks of PAC unbeatens, 27-20, on Saturday. Nick Murgo had 11 tackles, including a sack, and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the W&J defense. On offense, the Presidents got a TD pass from Alex Rowse (Beaver) to Cody Hearst and scoring runs from Justin Vickless (Brentwood), who ran for 158 yards, and EJ Thompson. W&J moved up to No. 12 in the latest AFCA Coaches poll.

3. Jones runs wild for Gannon

NCAA rushing leader Marc Jones, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior, gouged Edinboro for 261 rushing yards and a school-record six touchdowns in the Golden Knights' (2-4, 1-2 PSAC) 47-25 homecoming victory Saturday. Jones' scoring runs covered 38, 11, 1, 3, 57 and 15 yards. He has 1,293 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

4. Brittany Howard sets scoring mark for RMU women's hockey

With a three-goal, two-assist effort in a 6-2 win over Mankato on Sunday, the senior Howard became the Colonials' all-time points leader with 138. Robert Morris is 2-0 and ranked 10th in the nation by USCHO.com.

5. Pitt volleyball extends winning streak to 10, stays perfect in ACC

The Panthers (13-4, 6-0 ACC) swept two matches in Florida on Friday and Sunday, beating Florida State and Miami by 3-1 scores to notch their ninth and 10th consecutive victories. It is Pitt's first double-digit winning streak since 2003, and the Panthers received three votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Sophomore Nika Markovic had a combined 37 kills over the two matches, and senior Mariah Bell had 32. Markovic earned ACC Player of the Week honors, and freshman Chinaza Ndee was Freshman of the Week.

6. Slippery Rock football holds off Mercyhurst

With quarterback Tanner Garry, running back Isiah Neely and receivers Milly Raye and Marcus Johnson battling injuries at various points in the game, the Rock (6-0, 3-0) edged Mercyhurst, 31-28, on Saturday. Garry (Fort Cherry) threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Neely (OLSH) rushed for 88 yards and caught three passes for 44 yards. Raye (Allderdice) caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a score, and Johnson (University Prep) caught four for 108 and a TD. The win, which moved SRU up to No. 9 in the latest AFCA poll, sets up a showdown at home against IUP this weekend.

7. IUP keeper Madeline Smakulski records fifth consecutive shutout

The freshman made three saves in Saturday's 6-0 win over Mansfield, extending the women's soccer team's winning streak to three and her personal streak of clean sheets to five. Smakulski has made a combined 18 saves in blanking Davis & Elkins, Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, Cal (Pa.) and Mansfield. The Crimson Hawks are 6-4 in the PSAC.

8. Duquesne women dominate to win CMU cross country invitational

Led by Elizabeth Morris' second-place finish, the Dukes placed seven runners in the top 16 to win the 16-team meet held Saturday at Schenley Oval. The next six Dukes across the line were Jenny DelSignore (third), Megan Aller (Kiski Area, seventh), Taylor Pletz (ninth), Jennifer Gerland (10th), Tessa Franchi (Pine-Richland, 12th) and Morgan Perkins (16th). Pitt's Melanie Vlasic was the winner.

9. Westminster tennis keeps winning streak alive

With a 7-2 win over W&J on Friday and a 9-0 nonconference win over Mt. Aloysius on Saturday, the Titans extended their winning streak to eight matches. Westminster is 7-0 in the PAC. During the streak, sophomore Alex Marzouca and freshman Julia Serbati are unbeaten in singles matches. Marzouca and doubles partner Patricia Pivaronas (Knoch) also are unbeaten during the streak. Marzouca earned conference player of the week after going 3-0 at No. 2 singles and 3-0 at No. 2 doubles. The Titans face fellow PAC unbeaten Grove City (5-0) on Friday in New Wilmington.

10. W&J field hockey extends winning streak to six

Rachel Buyan scored her team-leading seventh goal of the season to break a 1-1 tie and send the Presidents to a 2-1 victory over Utica, W&J's sixth consecutive win and fourth in a row against Empire 8 opponents. Jenna Jaworski (Peters Township) scored the first goal for the Presidents, 4-0 in the conference and 7-3 overall.