Opponents unable to keep up with Gannon RB Marc Jones

Gannon running back Marc Jones had a game for the ages.

Against then-No. 21 Slippery Rock on Sept. 23, in front of a home crowd, the junior rushed for a PSAC single-game record 354 yards. He scored five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving — and had 449 yards from scrimmage.

And yet, coach Brad Rzyczycki said, Jones was the most disappointed player on the field. The only numbers that mattered to him were on the scoreboard: Slippery Rock 49, Gannon 45.

"One hundred percent, I would change all that for a win," Jones said about his record-setting day.

Statistics might not be foremost in Jones' mind, but he is piling them up at a dizzying rate.

He leads all NCAA divisions with 1,293 rushing yards (9.8 per carry) and has 17 rushing touchdowns. Three times he has eclipsed 200 yards, including last week's 261-yard, six-touchdown performance in a win over Edinboro that halted a four-game skid for the Golden Knights (2-4, 1-2 PSAC). The six touchdowns are a program record.

"He's definitely a fun kid to block for," said offensive lineman Aaron Britton, a Trinity graduate. "He's probably one of the hardest runners I've been around. We had a high standard for him, but he's shattered our expectations at this point."

A view from the ground. This had to be one of the better performances Saturday in college football. #ESPNTop10 @espn @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/15S8zT94GZ — Gannon Athletics (@GUKnights) October 9, 2017

Gannon was among the schools that recruited Jones, but the Ohio native decided to stay home to play at Division II Findlay. After one year, Jones transferred to Gannon — with a little prodding from former high school rival Jay Bullock, a Golden Knights linebacker.

Rzyczycki and his staff immediately went to work on transforming Jones' body, which packed 260 pounds on a 5-foot-11 frame. Last season, while playing at about 240, Jones carried 72 times for 455 yards and four scores as Tyler Johnson and quarterback Zach Phillips handled the bulk of the rushing duties.

When the Knights reconvened for camp this summer, Jones was a new man, down to a solid 225 pounds. He so impressed teammates and coaches through the offseason and practices that they made him a captain.

He then validated their confidence by rushing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening win over Southern Connecticut State.

"The biggest difference is how my body feels after games," Jones said. "Sometimes before when I was bigger, just running itself would make my lower back, knees and ankles hurt."

Now he is putting a hurting on opposing defenses. Rzyczycki said Jones is able to make defenders miss at the line of scrimmage, then uses a quick, powerful step to change his lateral movement into forward momentum.

"He's extremely 'sudden' in the box," Rzyczycki said. "People at the point of attack, he doesn't have to run them over, but when he gets to the second level, he's tough to bring down. He's like trying to tackle a bowling ball."

With five games remaining, Jones has plenty of time to add to his totals. He needs 336 yards to set the program's single-season rushing mark, and at his current pace, a 2,000-yard season is not out of the question.

Jones, however, will let others worry about statistics. He's more concerned with avoiding that emptiness he felt after the Slippery Rock game.

"I'm just taking it week-by-week and concentrating on winning," he said.

Added Rzyczycki: "He's not going to be consumed with these numbers. You're never going to have Marc walk into my office and say, 'Give me the ball.'

"He's a very unselfish kid. He's very caring. He's the ultimate team leader."

