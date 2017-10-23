Campus Clippings: Franklin Regional's Colin Jonov goes viral for Bucknell

How about this for a #SCtop10 play? Colin Jonov returns an interception 95 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime! #StartTheStampede pic.twitter.com/mDF604Ztir

No matter what Colin Jonov does from this point on in his college football career, he'll always have his walk-off pick-6 — the play that went viral.

Jonov, a senior cornerback at Bucknell and a Franklin Regional graduate, returned an interception 95 yards for the winning points in overtime Saturday as the Bison defeated Lafayette, 13-7.

The play was featured on ESPN's College Football Live. It earned Jonov Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"It's an indescribable feeling," Jonov told BucknellBison.com. "Initially, I saw a cutback, and I took it. ... I saw nothing but green. I was just thinking, 'Do not go down no matter what. Just stay on your feet and score.' And that's what happened."

Teams should know it's not a good idea to throw to Jonov's side. He has two interceptions, and he's returned both for scores. He took a pick back 64 yards earlier in the season against Marist.

Duquesne

Senior linebacker Carter Henderson (Franklin Regional) had six tackles and a sack, and teammate Nate Stone (Greensburg Central Catholic), another senior linebacker, added five tackles to help Duquesne (6-1, 3-0 Northeast Conference) to a 24-7 victory over Robert Morris.

IUP

Sophomore linebacker Justin Amendola (Norwin) had a team-best 14 tackles, 13 assisted, to help the third-ranked Crimson Hawks stave off Clarion, 23-17, to improve to 8-0.

Men's swimming

Penn State Behrend

Junior Mark Patterson (Norwin) posted four wins to help lead the Lions to a 200-95 win over Alfred State. He took the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 53.69 seconds), 100 backstroke (56.73), 200 backstroke (2:05.52) and also swam a leg of the winning 400 relay, which included sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford). Their time was 3:46.32.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Zach Baum (Derry) had a strong debut for the Bearcats, winning the 100-yard butterfly in 53.28 seconds and the 200 butterfly in 2:08.50 in a victory at Bethany.

Women's swimming

Cal U

Sophomore Karley Owens (Latrobe) picked up a pair of wins in a victory Salem International. Owens won the 200-yard backstroke in 2:15.69 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.70. She won the latter by almost 3 seconds.

Saint Vincent

Sophomore Claire Kenna was named Presidents' Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week, and freshman Marion D'Aurora was named PAC Rookie of the Week.

Both won three events in a victory over Bethany.

Men's soccer

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore James Young (Franklin Regional) scored his first collegiate goal, and sophomore goalkeeper Chris Ralph (Franklin Regional) made three saves to post his seventh shutout of the season as the Lions (13-4, 8-0) blanked La Roche, 2-0.

Women's soccer

Bethany

Senior goalkeeper Anna Riddle (Mt. Pleasant) was named PAC Defensive Player of the Week. She made a career-best 13 saves in a 1-0 win over Thomas More. Grove City

Sophomore midfielder Morgan Vensel (Franklin Regional) scored her first goal of the season as Grove City (12-4, 6-1 PAC) posted its seventh straight victory.

Seton Hill

The Griffins (11-5-1) continue to piece together one of their best seasons. The team has clinched a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoff spot for the first time in school history.

The seventh-place Griffins have one game left before the postseason begins. Playoff seedings will be announced Saturday, and the tournament will begin Oct. 31.

Seton Hill is getting contributions from a number of players, including freshman midfielder Abby Skatell (Greensburg CC), who scored her first college goal in a 6-5 win over Edinboro.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior forward Jordan Toohey (Mt. Pleasant) was named PSAC Offensive Player of the Week after she tied a career high against Saint Vincent with four goals — giving her 60 for her career — in a 6-0 victory.

She also scored the lone goal for the Presidents in a 1-0 victory over Westminster.

Women's volleyball

Cal U

Senior Taylor Solo (Penn-Trafford) had 14 assists, but the Vulcans (12-10, 6-5) fell to IUP, 3-2.

Seton Hill

Redshirt sophomore Leah Bisignani (Greensburg CC) registered 11 kills, six blocks and five digs, and freshman Viktoria Fabian added 11 kills and four aces to pace the Griffins (16-4, 9-2) to an important 3-0 win over Clarion. The victory moved Seton Hill into first place in the PSAC Southwest Division.

Westminster

Junior Rachel Moore (Greensburg Central Catholic) tied a match high with 18 digs, but the Titans (21-5, 12-3 PAC) had their winning streak halted at 10 with a 3-0 loss to Thomas More (23-5, 14-0).

In a 3-0 sweep of Mt. Aloysius, junior Molly Parker (Norwin) had 13 digs, Moore chipped in 10 digs and sophomore Haley Farmerie (Greensburg CC) added six blocks.

Women's tennis

Grove City

Senior Taylor Bradley (Mt. Pleasant) and junior Rachel Ford (Penn-Trafford) won separate doubles titles at the PAC Championships. Grove City won its third team title in four years. The Wolverines qualified for the NCAA Division III Championship in May.

Men's golf

Philadelphia

Senior Nicholas Nguyen (Norwin) was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference All-Academic Team for a third time. Nguyen has a 3.80 GPA and is the top player on the team. His 77.4 scoring average led the Rams through five tournaments.

Pitt-Greensburg

Junior Javon Trout (Hempfield) was named to the All-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference First Team for the third straight year. He finished third in the conference in scoring (75.5), including a low round of 70 at the La Roche Invitational.

Trout was the conference player of the year as a freshman and sophomore.

Wrestling

Pitt-Johnstown

Senior 174-pounder Tyler Reinhart (Greensburg Salem) begins the season No. 2 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association preseason rankings. A returning All-American, Reinhart was 23-6 last year.

Sophomore Chris Eddins (Greensburg Salem) is ranked fifth at 141. He reached the national tournament as a freshman.

Seton Hill

Redshirt junior Joey Alessandro (Hempfield), a national runner-up at 141 pounds last winter, is sixth in his weight class in the National Wrestling Coaches Association preseason rankings.

Teammate Alan Diltz, a sophomore and returning All-American, is ranked third at 125.

In addition, sophomore Billy Bowlen is 10th at 184, and redshirt senior Zack Voytek (Greensburg Salem) is 12th at 165.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.