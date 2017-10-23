Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Gannon's Barto places 8th at PSAC golf championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt Barto made his final trip to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships count.

The Gannon senior golfer, a Leechburg graduate, finished in eighth place with a 9-over-par 151 at the PSAC championships over the weekend at Hershey Country Club.

Barto fired a 1-over 72 on the second day of competition to move into the top 10. He finished 20th as a sophomore and junior after winning the conference title as a freshman.

Barto was named the PSAC men's golf champion scholar for the second consecutive season. The award goes to the competitor with the highest GPA at the site of each conference championship. Barto, a mechanical engineering major, has a 3.891 GPA and has won several academic awards in his Gannon career.

Football

Allegheny

Junior Colten Buzard (Valley) sealed Allegheny's 44-35 victory over Kenyon on Saturday with a sack for a safety in the fourth quarter. Buzard finished the game with seven tackles and 2 1⁄ 2 sacks. He has 7 1⁄ 2 sacks in the past four games and nine for the season. Freshman Chase Balla (Valley) made a team-high 11 tackles and had two pass breakups in the victory, leading the Gators in stops for the second consecutive game. Junior Marcus Davenport (Valley) added five tackles and two pass breakups, and junior Tyler Balla (New Kensington/Greensburg Central Catholic) rushed for 71 yards.

Cal (Pa.)

Junior Nigel Garnett (Fox Chapel) had nine tackles as the Vulcans (6-2, 3-2) beat Gannon, 38-35, in a PSAC West game Saturday. Garnett doubled his previous season total for tackles.

IUP

Freshman Justice Evans (Vandergrift/Central Catholic) rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown on seven carries as the No. 3 Crimson Hawks (8-0, 5-0) beat Clarion, 23-17, on Saturday. Freshman Duane Brown added 26 yards on two carries.

Robert Morris

Freshman Nick Bisceglia (Kiski Area) kicked field goals of 31 and 24 yards in the Colonials' 21-14 loss to Sacred Heart. Bisceglia's makes, the second of which came on the final play of the second quarter, staked RMU (2-5, 0-2) to a 6-0 halftime lead.

Westminster

Sophomore D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) caught two passes for 48 yards in the Titans' 34-33 overtime loss Saturday to Washington & Jefferson. His 39-yard reception set up a second-quarter touchdown for the Titans (5-2, 4-1 PAC).

Men's swimming

Allegheny

Freshman Ben Blackburn (Highlands) finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 24.90 seconds as the Gators fell to Grove City on Saturday.

Women's swimming

IUP

Junior Bria Otwell (Freeport) won the 500-yard freestyle as the Crimson Hawks defeated Edinboro, 111-93. Otwell's time of 5:24.62 qualified her for the PSAC championships.

Women's soccer

Chatham

Freshman Kyla Kelley (Highlands) scored her first career goal as the Cougars defeated St. Vincent, 1-0. Kelley has a goal and an assist on the season.

Point Park

Sophomore Nikki Polens (Riverview) assisted on the Pioneers' opening goal in a 2-0 victory over WVU Tech on Friday. It was WVU Tech's first conference loss of the season.

Wrestling

Mercyhurst

Redshirt senior Dakota DesLauriers (Burrell) was ranked sixth at 184 pounds in the NCAA Division II Coaches Association's preseason rankings. DesLauriers was an All-American in 2015.

Penn State

Junior Jason Nolf (Kittanning) enters the season ranked No. 1 at 157 pounds by InterMat. Nolf is coming off a national championship last season. Redshirt senior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) is ranked fourth at 197 pounds.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.