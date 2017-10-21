Duquesne roughs up St. Francis (Pa.) to get leg up on Northeast Conference title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were plenty of incentives nipping at Duquesne even before St. Francis (Pa.) confronted the Dukes on Saturday afternoon at Rooney Field.

Sure, it was a Northeast Conference football game between schools separated by fewer than 100 miles.

But none was more biting for the Dukes than the memory of a four-point loss a year ago to the Red Flash that cost Duquesne a trip to the FCS playoffs.

“I didn't have to tell them the magnitude of this game because they knew it and had been waiting for it since last year,” Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt said.

Duquesne wanted revenge and got it, beating up on St. Francis, 24-7, to remain tied with Central Connecticut State for first place in the NEC standings with three conference games remaining.

Tommy Stuart threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Monessen product Chavas Rawlins and rushed for a 1-yard score to lead Duquesne. A.J. Hines gained 123 yards rushing for the Dukes (6-1, 3-0), who won their sixth game in a row after a season-opening loss to then-No. 4 South Dakota State.

Duquesne will continue its drive for a NEC championship and its first FCS playoff bid next week at Sacred Heart.

St. Francis (4-3, 2-1) played without leading rusher Jymere Jordan-Toney, who sat out with a sprained ankle, the result of a game-time decision.

“It would have helped them,” Schmitt said.

But arguably not enough. Duquesne's defense hassled St. Francis quarterback Bear Fenimore all day, particularly turning up the heat after Fenimore's 1-yard touchdown run capped an opening 55-yard drive that gave the Red Flash a short-lived 7-0 lead.

Fenimore's 40-yard completion on the preceding play to wide receiver Kamron Lewis, whom Schmitt said “can play anywhere in the country,” was one of the only times he was able to connect downfield without a fight.

“Last year, St. Francis had a really good line that graduated a couple of kids,” Schmitt said. “So they had to replace some kids. I thought we had a chance to be better than them on the defensive line against their offensive line.”

After Duquesne answered on its first drive with John Domit's (Hempfield) 28-yard field goal, Fenimore had St. Francis' offense on the move again.

He connected with Joel Denley at the Duquesne 35, when Duquesne's Jonathant Istache forced a fumble on the tackle, grabbed the ball and returned it 40 yards, setting up Stuart's touchdown pass to Rawlins in the back of the end zone to give Duquesne a 10-7 lead.

Stuart, a graduate transfer from Boise State who completed 15 of 22 passes for 142 yards, entered the game tied for the lead in FCS with 20 touchdown passes after throwing five in the previous week against Robert Morris.

“It's fun to coach him,” Schmitt said. “He's a special kid.”

Duquesne padded its lead with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns — Stuart's 1-yard keeper and a 16-yard run by P.J. Fulmore (North Catholic) — before neither team was able to score again, though a St. Francis drive was blunted in the fourth quarter when Fenimore was picked off in the end zone by Duquesne's Abner Roberts (University Prep).

Fenimore, a transfer from Houston, refused to blame anyone else for the loss, instead calling it “a unit, a whole team thing.”

St. Francis coach Chris Villerrial, an IUP graduate who earned two All-Pro honors during an 11-year NFL career as an offensive lineman, like Fenimore, was visibly upset with the outcome.

Villerrial called the Red Flash's performance a result of “a lack of focus” and “a lack of discipline.”

“It's embarrassing,” he said.

The loss was the second in three games for St. Francis, which owns a victory over then-No. 22 Liberty, part of this current string of four road games for the Red Flash that will end next week when they finally return home to play Robert Morris.

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.