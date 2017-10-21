District college football roundup: W&J edges Westminster in overtime in battle of PAC unbeatens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tenth-ranked Washington & Jefferson overcame a 21-7 second-quarter deficit to force overtime, then batted down a potential winning 2-point conversion pass in the extra period to edge Westminster, 34-33, in a showdown of Presidents' Athletic Conference unbeatens.

Westminster (5-2, 4-1 PAC) built its early lead on a pair of Paul Columbo touchdown passes — one covering 88 yards to Jametrius Bentley — and, after a pick six by W&J's O'Shea Anderson, a 1-yard Kimu Kim run. The Presidents pulled within 21-19 on Alex Rowse's 4-yard TD pass to Jake Cullen and EJ Thompson's 2-yard run.

John Cybak added a pair of field goals — the second a school-record 47-yarder — for Westminster to pad the lead to 27-19. W & J (7-0, 5-0) rallied to tie on a 3-yard pass from Rowse to Justin Vickless and subsequent 2-point conversion run by Thompson midway through the fourth quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Jacob Adams, subbing in OT for Rowse, hit Cody Hearst with a 12-yard touchdown pass on W&J's overtime possession. Westminster then scored on another 1-yard run by Kim, but senior linebacker Zach Walker batted down Columbo's 2-point conversion pass in the end zone to seal it for W & J.

Thomas More 63, St. Vincent 13 — Hjavier Pitts ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns as Thomas More (4-4, 3-3) scored the game's first 35 points in its PAC win over the Bearcats (2-5, 1-4). Damon Black Jr. caught seven passes for 129 yards and a 90-yard touchdown.

Carnegie Mellon 42, Thiel 10 — Sam Benger rushed for 204 yards — the eighth time in his career he eclipsed the 200-yard mark — and a pair of touchdowns as the Tartans (7-1, 5-1 PAC) routed Thiel (1-6, 1-4).

Case Western Reserve 45, Geneva 7 — CWRU's defense held PAC leading rusher Trewon Marshall to 53 yards, and quarterback Rob Cuda passed for a touchdown and rushed for two more to lead the Spartans (7-0, 6-0) over the Golden Tornadoes (3-4, 2-3). Jared Hogue and Joe Shively had interceptions for Geneva.

Allegheny 44, Kenyon 35 — Logan Lee's 35-yard touchdown pass to Angel Alvarez with 8 minutes, 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter put Allegheny (3-4, 2-4) ahead for good in its NCAC matchup against Kenyon (0-7, 0-6). Lee threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns, and Tristan Rhoades caught four passes for 102 yards and a score.

FCS

Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14 — Khaamal Whitaker undercut an out-route, intercepted a pass and raced 46 yards to the end zone with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Sacred Heart (3-4, 1-1 Northeast Conference) the win over Robert Morris (2-5, 0-2).

Harrison Dreher had a 100-yard kickoff return, and freshman kicker Nick Bisceglia hit field goals of 31 and 24 yards for the Colonials.

Division II

Cal (Pa.) 38, Gannon 35 — Michael Keir threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns as Cal (Pa.) (6-2, 3-2) scored 31 points in the first half to earn the PSAC West victory over Gannon (3-5, 2-3). Cameron Tarver blocked the potential tying 43-yard field goal with 43 seconds left in the game to perserve the win.

Tom Greene caught nine passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns for the Vulcans. Jimmy Keefe threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns, and Marc Jones rushed for 171 yards and a TD for Gannon.

Edinboro 49, No. 17 Slippery Rock 39 — Walter Fletcher ran for 241 yards and four touchdowns to lead Edinboro (5-3, 3-2) to the PSAC upset over Slippery Rock (6-2, 3-2). Jake Sisson threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns for Edinboro, which never trailed.

Tanner Garry threw for 488 yards and three touchdowns for Slippery Rock, which amassed 586 yards of offense and 40 first downs.

No. 3 IUP 23, Clarion 17 — Lenny Williams threw for 198 yards and a touchdown as IUP (8-0, 5-0) defeated Clarion (1-7, 1-4) in PSAC play. IUP jumped to 23-7 lead near halftime before Clarion closed the gap. Mylique McGriff ran for 90 yards and a touchdown to pace Clarion's offense, and its defense forced three IUP turnovers.

Mercyhurst 35, Seton Hill 16 — E'Andre Smith ran for 200 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, to lead Mercyhurst (4-4, 3-2) to a PSAC West win over the visiting Griffins (0-8, 0-5). Doug Altavilla threw for 131 yards and three scores for the Lakers, who scored the first 21 points.

Seton Hill's Christian Strong threw for 292 yards and a 52-yard touchdown to Michael Elardo, who caught six passes for 104 yards. Jarvis McClam added 129 rushing yards and a TD for the Griffins, who outgained Mercyhurst, 505 yards to 423.