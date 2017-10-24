Hempfield grad Morgan DeFloria an 'Animal' for Shippensburg volleyball team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Among the many contributions junior Morgan DeFloria makes to the Shippensburg volleyball team is keeping the mood light during practices and matches. DeFloria's flair for the humorous extends to her on-court celebrations, which coach Leanne Piscotty said remind her of the Muppets character Animal.

“I think we're all a little bit goofy,” said DeFloria, a Hempfield graduate.

Goofy or not, Shippensburg is a serious contender for the PSAC title. Heading into the home stretch of the regular season, the Raiders have the best mark (10-1) in the PSAC, and DeFloria is a big reason.

She is tied for ninth in the conference in kills (260, 3.29 per set) and is eighth in points per set (3.79). She is, as of Tuesday, 35 kills from 1,000 in her career.

She also happens to be a PSAC champion and Division II All-American in the javelin.

“That's definitely her No. 1 attribute, her athleticism,” Piscotty said. “She loves to compete. And, certainly, her arm is very good.”

Known mostly for hitting over her first two seasons, DeFloria has expanded her game to become a six-rotation player for the first time in her college career. Her 268 digs are nearly as many as she had in 2015 and '16 combined, and her 23 aces are more than her first two seasons combined.

Piscotty said the original plan was to make DeFloria a six-rotation player for her sophomore season. But DeFloria suffered a stress fracture in her left ankle during her freshman volleyball season, keeping her out of offseason workouts the following spring.

“It definitely stunk because you're watching your team progress and get better while you're there shagging balls,” DeFloria said.

With the benefit of a full spring program to prepare for this season, she has emerged as a dependable back-row contributor. Plus, staying on the floor enables her to get swings from the 10-foot line and add to her already-prolific offensive production.

“I think playing through all six rotations keeps me more engaged,” she said. “You definitely lose a little bit of focus (when you come off the court).

“I feel as if I'm a smarter volleyball player. I think that I see the court a lot better. And defensively I'm better just because I've had a lot more reps and am more comfortable out there.”

Piscotty concurred with DeFloria's self-assessment, adding she also has emerged as a leader. That has been important for a squad with no seniors.

“She's very demanding but compassionate toward her teammates,” Piscotty said. “She's a little bit more nurturing as leaders go.”

DeFloria would like to lead the Raiders to another conference title — she was tournament MVP when they won in '15 — as well as deeper into the NCAA Tournament. In each of the past two seasons, Shippensburg was eliminated in the first round of regionals.

It's a trend the Raiders hope to break, and DeFloria said this team has the tools to do it. She said the key is staying relaxed and playing their game.

“We want to be confident,” she said. “We practice every day. We know we can pass. We know we can hit. So when you're in a really close game, there's no sense getting tight. Just play to win.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.