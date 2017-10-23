Weekend College Top 10: Duquesne football surges past St. Francis

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Streaking Duquesne football tops rival St. Francis (Pa.)

The Dukes limited the Red Flash to a season-low 153 yards and scored 24 consecutive points on their way to a 24-7 victory Saturday in a matchup of Northeast Conference unbeatens. Duquesne (6-1, 3-0) has won six in a row for the first time since 2002. Dukes sophomore A.J. Hines ran 28 times for 123 yards, and graduate student Tommy Stuart went 15 of 22 for 142 yards and a touchdown along with 46 rushing yards and another touchdown. St. Francis dropped to 4-3, 2-1.

2. W&J football outlasts Westminster in PAC clash

Backup quarterback Jacob Adams hit senior Cody Hearst (Clairton) for a 12-yard touchdown in overtime as No. 15 Washington & Jefferson edged Westminster, 34-33, on Saturday. Presidents senior linebacker Zach Walker (South Fayette) clinched the win when he dived to break up a 2-point conversion pass after Westminster's Kimu Kim scored on a 1-yard run on the Titans' first possession of overtime. The Presidents (7-0, 5-0) sent the game into OT after starting senior QB Alex Rowse (Beaver) found senior running back Justin Vickless (Brentwood) for a 3-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Rowse, who left the game with a shoulder injury, finished 23 of 36 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Paul Columbo went 15 of 24 for 241 yards and two touchdowns for Westminster (5-2, 4-1), including an 88-yard score to classmate Jametrius Bentley. The Titans' CJ Armstrong had three sacks.

3. Defense helps No. 3 IUP stave off upset bid

The Crimson Hawks (8-0, 5-0 PSAC West) allowed 239 yards, recorded three sacks and forced nine punts in a 23-17 victory at Clarion on Saturday. Senior nose guard Justin Weldon had six tackles, including 31⁄2 for loss, and junior defensive end Diamond Jones had 11⁄2 sacks. IUP's start is its best since 2001. Clarion dropped to 1-7, 1-4.

4. Bartley leads IUP golf to PSAC title

Senior Joshua Bartley (Mars) earned medalist honors with a 3-under-par 139 total as the Crimson Hawks won the conference crown over the weekend at Hershey Country Club. It was IUP's second consecutive title and 28th since 1957, the most in the PSAC. On the women's side, Cal (Pa.) senior Cai Yan Ho took first with a 6-over 148, and Kutztown claimed the team title.

5. Grove City women reclaims PAC tennis title

The Wolverines won six of the nine flights en route to their third conference crown in the past four years Saturday in Erie. Champions were: freshman Morgan Happe (Mount Lebanon) at second singles; senior Janine Jones at third singles; senior Taylor Bradley (Mt. Pleasant) at fourth singles; junior Rachel Ford (Penn-Trafford) at sixth singles; Bradley and junior Maggie Manchester at second doubles; and Ford and sophomore Jennifer Elder at third doubles.

6. Cal (Pa.)'s Friend wins PSAC cross country title

Senior Julie Friend (Uniontown) became the Vulcans' first conference champion in 37 years, finishing first by nearly 57 seconds Saturday. Edinboro earned its third team title in the past four years.

7. Allegheny QB throws 5 TDs in comeback win

Junior Logan Lee went 19 of 30 for a career-high 324 yards along with five touchdowns to lead the Gators past Kenyon, 44-35, on Saturday. It was the second time in three games Lee threw for five TDs. Allegheny (3-4, 2-4 North Coast Athletic Conference) trailed 28-19 midway through the third quarter before rallying. Sophomore Alex Victor had 154 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard run on the Gators' opening play.

8. No. 1 Penn State volleyball improves to 19-1

Senior Haleigh Washington became the 28th player in school history to record 1,000 kills as the Nittany Lions swept Indiana, 25-21, 25-13, 25-15, in a Big Ten match Friday. Penn State hosts No. 9 Wisconsin on Wednesday.

9. IUP women's soccer clinches playoff berth with 7th consecutive win

Sophomore Mya Hilliard (Hempfield) scored in the 108th minute as the Crimson Hawks beat Gannon, 3-2, in double overtime Saturday. IUP improved to 11-4, 10-4, and Gannon dropped to 10-3-2, 9-3-2. The PSAC Tournament begins Oct. 31.

10. RMU women's hockey wins with offense, defense

The No. 10 Colonials (5-1) swept host Brown over the weekend, rolling 11-0 on Friday before eking out a 3-2 victory Saturday on a goal by senior Natalie Fraser with two seconds left in regulation. In Friday's rout, sophomore Jaycee Gebhard had a goal and four assists, and senior Brittany Howard finished with two goals and two assists. It was the third-highest goal output in school history.

