IUP men, women favorites in PSAC preseason basketball polls

It was a sweep for the IUP basketball teams in the PSAC preseason coaches' polls released Thursday.

The men and women were picked first in the West Division, both in convincing fashion.

The men, who have won the division in seven of the previous eight seasons, received eight of nine first-place votes. IUP returns four starters from a team that went 28-4 and set a PSAC record with 21 conference wins. Junior Jacobo Diaz (14.4 points, 10.0 rebounds) is the reigning PSAC West Player of the Year, and junior point guard Dante Lombardi — the son of coach Joe Lombardi — is a two-time all-conference selection who averaged 13.5 points and 5.4 assists. Both are preseason All-Americans.

The Gannon men were second in the poll, followed by Mercyhurst, which received the other first-place vote.

The IUP women also received eight of nine first-place votes. The defending league champion Crimson Hawks bring back all five starters from a group that reached the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. Junior Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) led the team with 14.7 points per game last season, and classmate Megan Smith averaged 14.1 points.

The Cal (Pa.) women received the other first-place vote and were chosen second. Three starters return, including senior Seairra Barrett (Central Valley), who averaged 18.6 points last season. The Vulcans, who finished 30-4, must replace All-American point guard Miki Glenn.

The regular season starts Nov. 10.

PSAC West preseason men's basketball poll

1. IUP (8)

2. Gannon

3. Mercyhurst (1)

4. Slippery Rock

5. California

6. Pitt-Johnstown

7. Seton Hill

8. Edinboro

9. Clarion

Note: First-place votes in parentheses

PSAC West preseason women's basketball poll

1. IUP (8)

2. California (1)

3. Edinboro

4. Seton Hill

5. Gannon

6. Slippery Rock

7. Clarion

8. Pitt-Johnstown

9. Mercyhurst

Note: First-place votes in parentheses