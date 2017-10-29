Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Westminster's Camerlo places 2nd at PAC meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Morgan Camerlo's rise in cross country continued.

The Westminster sophomore, who didn't compete in the sport as a student at St. Joseph, finished second at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championships Saturday. Camerlo finished in 23 minutes, 29.97 seconds, taking the runner-up spot behind Waynesburg's Angie Marchetti. Camerlo earned All-PAC First Team honors.

Clarion

Sophomore Letizia Collini (Kiski Area) paced the team as the Golden Eagles finished third at Saturday's Go Fast River Run at Lock Haven. Collini took 10th place in 24:08.4.

Geneva

Sophomore Micah Reese (Kiski Area) was named to the PAC All-Sportsmanship Team at Saturday's conference championships.

Pitt-Greensburg

Senior Kelsey Oddis (Burrell) placed 19th at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Championships on Friday, finishing the 6K race in 27:52.

Football

Westminster

Sophomore D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) had a career day in the Titans' 21-7 victory Saturday over PAC rival Carnegie Mellon. Johnson caught seven passes for a career-high 124 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown that was his first of the season.

Allegheny

Freshman Chase Balla (Valley) made a team- and career-high 15 tackles, including one for a loss, in Saturday's 42-26 loss to DePauw. Junior Colten Buzard (Valley) added eight tackles (3.5 for loss) and a sack, and junior Marcus Davenport (Valley) had four tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Junior Tyler Balla (New Kensington/GCC) rushed for a team-high 67 yards.

IUP

Freshman Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge) rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown as the Crimson Hawks clinched the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West title with a 42-26 victory over Gannon. Freshman Justice Evans (Vandergrift/Central Catholic) added 44 yards rushing.

Slippery Rock

Redshirt freshman Chad Kuhn (Kiski Area) had five tackles, including two for a loss, and his first career sack in The Rock's 24-9 victory over Clarion on Saturday.

Men's soccer

Penn State-Behrend

Junior Dakota Lange (Kiski Area) made his first goal of the season a big one, scoring the winner in the Lions' 1-0 victory over Medaille. The victory clinched the regular-season Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship for Behrend and gave the team a home game in the AMCC semifinals.

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Nick Bono (Kiski Area) scored his first career goal in the Bobcats' regular-season finale, a 3-2 victory over Penn State Altoona.

Women's soccer

Waynesburg

Sophomore Emma Gozzard (Deer Lakes) scored the game-tying goal in the Yellow Jackets' 2-1, come-from-behind victory over Geneva.