Westmoreland County campus clippings: Locals lift Duquesne football

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local players continue to make an impact for the Duquesne football team — on defense and special teams.

Sophomore kicker John Domit (Hempfield) made a career-high three field goals, of 41, 37 and 38 yards, and senior linebacker Carter Henderson (Franklin Regional) had a team-high eight tackles and a forced fumble to lead the Dukes (7-1, 4-0 Northeastern Conference) to a 37-21 win over Sacred Heart.

Sophomore linebacker Brett Zanotto (Franklin Regional) recovered a fumble and joined senior linebacker Nate Stone (Greensburg Central Catholic) with four tackles in the victory.

Stone has been invited to the FCS National Bowl game Dec. 10 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

IUP

Sophomore linebacker Nick Amendola (Norwin) had five tackles, raising his team-leading total to 68 for the Crimson Hawks (9-0, 6-0), who defeated Gannon, 42-26. Amendola is a first-year starter.

Robert Morris

Sophomore wide receiver Tim Vecchio (Penn-Trafford) caught his first touchdown of the season, a 6-yard reception, in a 36-7 loss to St. Francis (Pa.). Vecchio leads the Colonials with 19 catches for 174 yards.

Westminster

Senior running back Dominique McKinley (Greensburg Salem) ran for 83 yards on 19 carries, and senior defensive end Bobby Noble (Greensburg C.C.) had five tackles as the Titans (6-2, 5-1 Presidents' Athletic Conference) downed Carnegie Mellon, 21-7.

Men's soccer

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Chris Ralph (Franklin Regional) has started 14 games in net for the Lions and has eight shutouts and a 0.67 goals-against average. He is 11-2 for Behrend (14-4, 9-0 AMCC), the regular-season champion of the AMCC. He was named the AMCC Defensive Player of the Week.

Sophomore defender Andrew Mastovich (Franklin Regional) had three goals and as assist, and sophomore midfielder James Young (Franklin Regional) had one goal and one assist for the Lions.

Seton Hill

The Griffins (8-9-1), in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference postseason for the fourth time in five years and seeded sixth, will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Millersville (12-4-1).

This will be the first time both the men's and women's soccer teams compete in the playoffs in the same year.

Women's soccer

IUP

Sophomore forward McKenna Keffel (Belle Vernon) and sophomore Gabriella Lonzo (Hempfield) scored as IUP (12-4, 11-4 PSAC) cruised past Mercyhurst, 5-1, for its eighth straight win, a program record. Keffel added an assist.

Penn State

Senior forward Frannie Crouse (Greensburg Central Catholic) has two goals and four assists for the Nittany Lions (10-4-3, 6-2-3 Big Ten), who are set to begin the Big Ten tournament.

Saint Vincent

Junior midfielder Natalie Luppold (Yough) scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for the Bearcats over Bethany.

Seton Hill

The No. 7-seeded Griffins (12-5-1) have qualified for the PSAC playoffs for the first time in school history and will open at No. 2 Kutztown (15-2-1) at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.