IUP clinches PSAC West title; win marred by postgame altercation

Every week, IUP's opponents line up and seemingly take their best shot at beating Division II's fourth-ranked team.

Clarion did it last week and came up just short of an upset. Seven other teams tried it before to no avail. On Saturday, it was Gannon's turn.

The result was the same.

Sto-Rox graduate Lenny Williams threw three touchdown passes to former Pitt receiver Chris Wuestner, and the IUP defense held Gannon running back Marc Jones, the nation's leading rusher, to a season-low 91 yards as the Crimson Hawks beat the Golden Knights, 42-26, at Miller Stadium. The Crimson Hawks clinched their 21st PSAC West championship.

IUP (9-0, 6-0), after a trip to Mercyhurst this Saturday, will play the Eastern Conference winner — West Chester or Shippensburg — in the PSAC title game Nov. 18 at a site to be determined.

“We kind of felt like this was a statement game for us,” IUP strong safety Max Redfield said. “Considering how we played last week — that (23-17 victory at Clarion) probably was our worst game of the season — getting up 28-0 in the first half showed that. All four quarters is what we're striving for.”

IUP's jubilation was muted for a time by an ugly incident following the game, when players scrapped during the post-game handshake. Both teams were jawing throughout the game.

“Obviously, emotions were running high,” said Redfield, a Notre Dame transfer who tied freshman linebacker Damon Lloyd with a team-leading 10 tackles each. “We have a lot of guys who put everything they have into this.”

Regardless of how the trouble started, IUP coach Paul Tortorella wasn't having it from his team. He lashed out in a postgame tirade, informing his players that there would be “serious ramifications for their nondisciplined, selfish acts.

“It's mainly talking. The only way to shut them up is to take away their playing time,” he said.

Tortorella, who is in his first season as coach of the Crimson Hawks, did not identify any players involved or how the scrum started, other than to say he told his players to get through the line as quickly as possible.

But as quickly as the teams went was as quickly as their tensions rose. And players quickly were separated.

“We should be happy and celebrating right now,” Lloyd said, shaking his head.

IUP won its 16th consecutive home game and entered the day ranked in the top 25 teams in Division II in seven defensive categories. The Crimson Hawks hadn't yielded a point in the fourth quarter this season before Gannon scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes after falling behind 42-14.

Turnovers aided IUP's first-half scoring spree that led to a 28-0 halftime advantage.

Leading 7-0 after Samir Bullock's 2-yard touchdown run capped an opening 12-play, 78-yard drive, IUP regained possession when Anthony Davis (Gateway) recovered Jones' fumble at the IUP 37.

The Crimson Hawks used 10 plays to cover 63 yards with Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge) scoring on a 2-yard run to give IUP a 14-0 lead.

IUP added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter.

JR Stevens intercepted a pass by Gannon's Jimmy Keefe, giving IUP the ball at the 50. Eight plays later, Williams threw his first of three touchdown passes to Wuestner, covering 24 yards.

Keefe, a redshirt freshman, threw a second interception — Jordan Diven (West Allegheny) making the pickoff at the Gannon 29 — leading to Williams' 8-yard scoring pass to Wuestner with just 28 seconds left in the half.

“Everything we did up until late in the third quarter was good with me,” Tortorella said. “I'm not really happy with the fourth quarter and what transpired.”

IUP increased its lead to 35-0 early in the third quarter on Malik Anderson's 1-yard touchdown run before Gannon (3-6, 2-4) attempted a comeback.

The Golden Knights, thanks to a 49-yard kickoff return by Brandon Mansell (Blackhawk), finally scored on Jones' 1-yard touchdown run as Gannon used just 48 seconds on the drive.

They made it 35-14 on their next possession, driving 70 yards in 2 minutes, 40 seconds, a 29-yard scoring pass from Keefe to Nico Law (Ringgold) covering the final play.

Williams' 17-yard touchdown pass to Wuestner with 2:18 remaining in the third boosted the IUP lead to 42-14 before Gannon scored twice in the fourth on Keefe's 22-yard touchdown pass to Dontae Owens and Jones' 9-yard touchdown run.

“I thought we did a good job offensively, and then we took the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter,” Tortorella said.

The game's ending still had Tortorella fuming long after the outcome was decided.

“What we've talked about,” he said, “is to play like champions. I think by and large we do. We get some penalties we shouldn't get, but we're physical and we're aggressive. It's the nondiscipline ones that we're upset about.”

Redfield hoped to see positive signs from the negative conclusion.

“To have a situation like this after the game, we haven't had a situation like this before,” he said. “I feel like it's going to be a good learning situation moving forward. Obviously, it's unacceptable. We need to just keep staying focused and keep getting better. This was a sloppy game as it went along and not the way we wanted to finish it.”

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.