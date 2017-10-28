District football roundup: Slippery Rock's Martin becomes NCAA's all-time career sack leader

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Senior defensive end Marcus Martin finished with a school-record 4 1⁄ 2 sacks to become the NCAA's all-division career sack leader as Slippery Rock beat Clarion, 24-9, in PSAC West action on Saturday.

Martin. a fifth-year senior from West Mifflin, raised his career total to 54 1⁄ 2 sacks, surpassing Mike Czerwien from Division III Waynesburg for the most of any player at any level of NCAA football.

Martin also had a forced fumble and scored on an 84-yard fumble return for the Rock (7-2, 4-2).

Mylique McGriff rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown for Clarion (1-8, 1-5).

No. 4 IUP 42, Gannon 26 — Lenny Williams completed 20 of 25 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns to Chris Wuestner to lift IUP (9-0, 6-0) to a PSAC win against visiting Gannon (3-6, 2-4). Wuestner caught seven passes for 75 yards for IUP, which led, 35-0, early in the third quarter. Jimmy Keefe threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns for Gannon.

Edinboro 69, Seton Hill 20 — Jake Sisson went 29 of 40 for 465 yards passing and five touchdowns to lead Edinboro (6-3, 4-2) to a PSAC win over Seton Hill (0-9, 0-6). James Clark finished with 289 yards on 17 receptions and three touchdowns for Edinboro. Christian Strong went 15 of 25 for 190 yards passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Griffins.

Cal (Pa.) 31, Mercyhurst 21 — Cal (Pa.)'s defense scored on two safeties and a 32-yard interception return in the fourth quarter by Todd Coles to defeat Mercyhurst (4-5, 3-3) in PSAC play. Michael Keir threw for 208 passing yards and a touchdown for Cal (Pa.) (7-2, 4-2) and Jalen Bell rushed for 92 yards.

Division I FCS

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21 — A.J. Hines ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns, and Duquesne won its seventh game in a row.

The Dukes (7-1, 4-0 Northeastern Conference) took control with a 21-point second quarter en route to their longest winning streak since 2002.

Duquesne's Tommy Stuart hooked up with Nehari Crawford for a 56-yard score to help the Dukes regain the lead. Crawford had six catches for 143 yards to go with his 11th touchdown.

Stuart finished 16 of 21 for 230 yards to help the Dukes improve on their best start since joining the NEC.

St. Francis (Pa.) 36, Robert Morris7 — Defensive end Louie Gartner returned an interception 93 yards for a go-ahead score and Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) never looked back.

It was the longest pick-6 in program history, topping Matthew Parker's 75-yarder in 2010.

Division III

No. 16 W&J 21, Saint Vincent 3— Jacob Adams completed 15 of 22 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown to lead Washington & Jefferson (8-0, 5-0) to a PAC win over St. Vincent (2-6, 1-5). Jesse Zubik finished with 104 yards receiving on eight receptions for W&J. Saint Vincent finished with only 150 yards of total offense.

Waynesburg 34, Thiel 7 — Chad Walker rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown to lead Waynesburg (1-7, 1-5) to its first win of the season against Thiel (1-7, 1-5) in PAC action. Austin Wilson added 84 yards on the ground on 19 carries and two touchdowns for the Jackets. Nick Barca finished with 113 yards rushing on 21 carries for Thiel.

Grove City 25, Geneva 7 — Wesley Schools rushed for 187 yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns to lead Grove City (3-5, 3-3) to a PAC win over Geneva (3-5, 2-4).

Depauw 42, Allegheny 26 — Jake Lasky threw for 413 yards and five touchdowns to lead Depauw (7-1, 6-1) to the NCAC win against Allegheny (3-5, 2-5). Logan Lee paced Allegheny's offense with 302 passing yards and four touchdowns.