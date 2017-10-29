Mt. Pleasant grad Toohey leaves her mark on W&J women's soccer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jordan Toohey always wanted to play Division-I soccer, but when the former three-sport standout at Mt. Pleasant got to St. Francis (Pa.), she quickly realized she wanted more from the college experience than playing a sport at that level would permit.

Washington & Jefferson coach Pete Curtis recruited Toohey during her high school playing days, where she scored 143 goals and assisted on 72 others. Curtis told Toohey after she signed with the Red Flash that a roster spot was hers should she want it.

That time came after Toohey's freshman season.

“In high school, I really wasn't open to anything else other than playing Division-I soccer,” Toohey said. “But I always kept what (Curtis) said in consideration, and I knew W&J was a great school. I could get a great education there and play against good competition.”

Toohey quickly took advantage of college life at W&J and made an immediate impact on the soccer team.

In addition to becoming one of the top players in Division III, she joined the staff at the Red & Black, W&J's student newspaper and became sports editor. She spent time in Italy, where she “took a lot of cooking classes,” and she has a full-time auditing job with Schneider Downs & Co. in Pittsburgh waiting after graduation.

Oh, and Toohey became the program's all-time leading goal scorer during Wednesday's 7-0 victory against Bethany.

Toohey's first goal of the match was the 62nd of her collegiate career, which broke the record she shared with Nicole Bosley and Holly Shipley.

“I was so relieved in a way,” Toohey said. “I wanted to do it because I did feel a little added pressure going into the game. Once that happened and I saw how excited and supportive my teammates were, I was happy.”

So happy that Toohey added two more goals in the match, and after scoring twice in the regular-season finale against Waynesburg, Toohey has 66 career goals and 146 points, which is third on W&J's all-time list.

“One of the things for me from the first time I saw Jordan play was her quality and her confidence,” Curtis said. “She's a tiny, little thing but she plays big.”

The 5-foot-3 Toohey netted hat tricks in two of W&J's last four games and was named the ECAC Division III South Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and the PAC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 23. It was the sixth time Toohey, the 2015 conference player of the year and a two-time all-PAC first-teamer, earned the conference honor.

“I wasn't expecting any of this when I decided to go to W&J,” Toohey said. “It had been a full year since I really played in high school because I got mono at St. Francis and didn't play because I couldn't. It was great getting back out there and feeling that love for the game that I had before. ... Going to W&J is definitely one of my best decisions.”

There's not much left for Toohey to accomplish individually.

But after early exits in the last two PAC tournaments, a stronger finish this season is a priority. The Presidents (12-5-1, 7-2 PAC) enter the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed and winners of seven in a row. W&J plays at No. 2 Grove City (14-4, 8-1) on Tuesday with a time to be determined.

“Anything can happen, and we feel we deserved to go farther the last two years,” Toohey said. “I think we're playing up to our potential right now, and we're capable of winning the tournament.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.