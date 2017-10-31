Westmoreland County campus clippings: Greensburg Central Catholic trio part of Westminster's volleyball success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westminster women's volleyball is 25-5 and primed for a lengthy postseason run, and a trio of Greensburg Central Catholic products are contributing in many ways.

Freshman Haley Moore chipped in eight assists in a 3-0 victory over Waynesburg.

In a 3-0 sweep of Oberlin, junior Rachel Moore had 10 digs and two service aces and sophomore Haley Farmerie tied a team high with four blocks. Rachel Moore added 21 digs in a 3-0 win over Geneva. Westminster is 15-3 in the PAC.

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Taylor Solo (Penn-Trafford) had 13 assists as the Vulcans (11-14, 4-9) snapped a four-match losing streak with a 3-0 win against Lock Haven.

Penn State Behrend

Senior Kylie McSwaney (Greensburg Salem) had four blocks and hit .636 with seven kills in a 3-0 victory over Mt. Aloysius that sealed the No. 3 seed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference for the Lions (16-11, 6-3 AMCC).

Men's swimming

Grove City

Senior Brett Gwynn (Hempfield) swam a leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay on the way to a 148-114, PAC-opening victory over Saint Vincent. The team finished in 1 minute, 37.28 seconds.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford) and junior Mark Patterson (Norwin) won two events each, and freshman Cole Dombrosky (Mt. Pleasant) swam for a winning relay in the Lions' 151-143 loss to Westminster.

Babik took the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes in 1:03.47 and 2:21, respectively. Patterson won the 200-yard backstroke (2:00.09) and joined Dombrosky on the victorious 400 relay (3:16.31).

Babik was named the AMCC Swimmer of the Week.

Women's swimming

Cal (Pa.)

Sophomore Karley Owens (Latrobe) helped win the 800-freestyle relay during the Vulcans' 100-85 win over Millersville. The team won by nearly 12 seconds, in a time of 8:17.30.

Sophomore Madison Nestor (Yough) finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.47 for Cal (5-1).

Gannon

Junior Courteney Hubert (Norwin) contributed to three relay victories at the Westminster Relays: the 400-, 500- and 800-yard freestyles.

Grove City

Sophomore Danielle Ledyard (Hempfield) contributed to the winning 200-yard medley relay that won in 1:52.93 during a 149-113 loss to Saint Vincent.

Saint Vincent

Freshman Marion D'Aurora won the 1,000-yard freestyle (11:13.66) and the 100- and 200-yard butterflies (59.54, 2:11.23) as the Bearcats defeated Grove City, 149-113.

Junior Ciara Lewis was named the PAC swimmer of the week. She was first in the 50 free (25.40) and 100 free (56.30) against Grove City.

Westminster

Sophomore Maggie Manolis (Jeannette) was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay (2:01.17) in a 170-85 meet win against Penn State Behrend. She also swam a leg of the runner-up 300 breaststroke relay at the Westminster Relays.

Men's cross country

Penn State Behrend

Senior Ian Griffith (Franklin Regional) placed third at the AMCC Championships.

Saint Vincent

Sophomore Will Greene earned first-team all-conference honors with a third-place finish at the PAC Championships (26:01). The Bearcats' reign of seven consecutive titles ended, but they took third in the team standings.

Women's cross country

Penn State Behrend

Freshman Kelley Giles (Norwin) finished 11th at the AMCC Championships.