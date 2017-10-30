Weekend Top 10: Slippery Rock's Marcus Martin stands alone on NCAA career sack list

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Slippery Rock's Martin sets NCAA sacks record

Senior Marcus Martin (West Mifflin) had a school-record 41⁄2 sacks, upping his career total to an NCAA all-divisions record of 541⁄2, to lead The Rock past Clarion, 24-9, on Saturday. Mike Czerwien, who played for D-III Waynesburg from 2004-07, held the previous record of 531⁄2. Martin also had a single-game school-record 61⁄2 tackles for loss and returned a fumble after a strip sack 74 yards for his first career touchdown as Slippery Rock improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the PSAC West.

2. No. 4 IUP football clinches PSAC West title

Redshirt junior Lenny Williams (Sto-Rox) went 20 of 25 for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Hawks downed Gannon, 42-26, to earn a spot in the PSAC championship. The Crimson Hawks (9-0, 6-0) will visit the yet-to-be-determined PSAC East winner Nov. 11. Graduate student Chris Wuestner caught seven passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns for IUP, which led 28-0 at halftime. The Crimson Hawks held Gannon's Marc Jones, who entered the game leading D-II with 213 yards rushing per game and 9.5 yards per carry, to 91 yards and 4.6 per carry. Gannon dropped to 3-6, 2-4.

3. Westminster grounds Carnegie Mellon in PAC

The Titans held a 221 to minus-7 advantage in rushing yards en route to a 21-7 victory Saturday night. Senior running back Dominique McKinley (Greensburg-Salem) and senior quarterback Paul Columbo finished with 83 yards rushing apiece, and sophomore D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) set career highs with seven catches and 124 yards along with his first touchdown of the season. Westminster (6-2, 5-1) visits Case Western Reserve (8-0, 6-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Senior safety Drew Fitzmorris had 18 tackles for the Tartans (7-2, 5-2), and senior receiver John Prather caught five passes for 85 yards.

4. Duquesne football makes it 7 consecutive wins

Sophomore A.J. Hines ran for 88 yards and tied a career-best with three touchdowns as the Dukes defeated host Sacred Heard, 37-21, on Saturday. Graduate student quarterback Tommy Stuart went 16 of 21 for 230 yards and a touchdown to junior Nehari Crawford, who had 143 receiving yards. The Dukes (7-1, 4-0 Northeast Conference) have won their first four games in conference play for the first time since 2005.

5. Cal (Pa.) football storms back against Mercyhurst

The Vulcans scored 18 consecutive points in the fourth quarter, including two touchdowns in the final 1 minute, 26 seconds, to prevail 31-21 on Saturday. Trailing 21-13 entering the final quarter, Cal (7-2, 4-2 PSAC West) got within 21-17 on consecutive safeties. Senior quarterback Michael Keir then scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run with 1:26 left, and senior defensive back Todd Coles Jr. (Central Catholic) returned an interception 32 yards for a TD with 47 seconds left. Senior Tom Greene (Woodland Hills) finished with five catches, 104 yards and a touchdown for the Vulcans. Senior Brad Novak had five catches, 107 yards and a touchdown for Mercyhurst (4-5, 3-3).

6. Duquesne women's soccer advances to A-10 semifinals

A shot by senior Linnea Faccenda deflected off a defender in the 105th minute as the fourth-seeded Dukes slipped past fifth-seeded George Washington, 1-0, in double overtime Friday. Junior Kyra Murphy (Canon-McMillan) made four saves for the shutout. Duquesne (11-5-3) plays top-seeded La Salle at 2 p.m. Friday at VCU.

7. Backup QB helps W&J stay unbeaten

Sophomore Jacob Adams, starting in place of senior Alex Rowse (shoulder), went 15 of 22 for 172 and a touchdown in his first career start as the No. 16 Presidents handled St. Vincent, 21-3, on Saturday. Senior receiver Jesse Zubik (Avonworth) caught eight passes for 104 yards and his 49th career touchdown for W&J (8-0, 6-0 PAC), which is tied with Case Western Reserve for first in the conference. Sophomore Jordan West (Washington) ran 26 times for 90 yards in the win.

8. Grove City men, Waynesburg women win PAC cross country titles

The Wolverines had five of the top 23 runners Saturday in New Wilmington en route to their league-best 21st title and first since 2009. Senior Drew Thibault led the way with a second-place finish in the 118-runner field. Washington & Jefferson junior Harley Moyer took first and earned PAC Runner of the Year. The Presidents placed second as a team, followed by St. Vincent. On the women's side, Waynesburg senior Angie Marchetti placed first and was named PAC Runner of the Year as the Yellowjackets took seven of the top 17 spots. Westminster sophomore Morgan Camerlo (St. Joseph) was the runner-up after posting a time of 23:29.97. The Grove City women placed second, followed by the Titans.

9. Allegheny women's cross country three-peats

Junior Sarah Hevener, senior Olivia Mamula and Emily Forner (Beaver) placed second, fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the Gators to the North Coast Athletic Conference title Saturday in Oberlin, Ohio. The team will compete in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championships on Nov. 11 at Ohio Wesleyan.

10. Edinboro soccer senior sets goals, points record

Ashley Mutkus (Central Valley) scored her 16th goal of the season early in the second half, lifting the Fighting Scots past Bloomsburg, 1-0, on Saturday. She broke Edinboro's records for career goals (39) and points (92), which were held by Liz Debo.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.