Alle-Kiski Valley Campus Clippings: Deer Lakes grad Mallory Marzolf sets Chatham records

Chatham freshman Mallory Marzolf had a record-breaking debut for the Cougars in the pool.

The Deer Lakes graduate won four events and set two records in the Chatham Invitational.

Marzolf won the 200-yard individual medley in a school-record time of 2 minutes, 13.66 seconds and set another school and pool record in the 200 backstroke (2:10.57). She also claimed first place in the 50 freestyle (25.11) and 100 backstroke (1:00.29) and was named Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.

Her two older sisters also had strong performances. Junior Iris Marzolf finished second in the 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, and junior Jade Marzolf placed third in the 50 butterfly and 200 freestyle.

Clarion

Sophomore Letizia Collini (Kiski Area) won by a fraction of a second in the 50 freestyle in the Golden Eagles' victory Friday over Shippensburg. Collini touched in 25.61 seconds, just .06 seconds ahead of second-place Erin Fife.

IUP

Junior Bria Otwell (Freeport) won a pair of events as the Crimson Hawks beat Saint Vincent on Saturday. Otwell took the 200-yard freestyle in 2:3.59 and the 200 individual medley in 2:18.19.

Kentucky

Freshman Bailey Bonnett (Highlands) had two individual wins and two relay wins in a quad meet with Southern Illinois, Missouri and Northwestern. Bonnett claimed the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:2.05 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.30, earning an NCAA “B” cut in both. She also swam on the winning 200 and 400 medley relays, the second-place 400 freestyle relay and finished second in the 200 and 400 individual medleys.

Football

Allegheny

Junior Tyler Balla (New Kensington/GCC) rushed for 157 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 22 yards in a 48-41 loss to Wabash. Junior Marcus Davenport (Valley) led the defense with 11 tackles, including two for loss, and freshman Chase Balla (Valley) had eight tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery. Junior Colten Buzzard had six tackles, 3 1⁄ 2 tackles for loss and a sack.

Case Western Reserve

Sophomore Patrick Crossey (Plum) finished with a team-high 11 tackles in a 41-10 rout of Westminster on Saturday.

IUP

Freshmen Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge) and Justice Evans (Vandergrift/Central Catholic) each rushed for touchdowns as the No. 3 Crimson Hawks beat Mercyhurst, 36-10. Brown, who rushed for a team-high 73 yards, gave IUP (10-0) the lead for good with an 8-yard scoring run early in the third quarter. Evans rushed for 63 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown that was IUP's opening score.

Robert Morris

Freshman Brayden Thimons (Highlands) made the most of his first career start, recording a career-high three tackles in a 27-7 loss to Wagner. Thimons added one tackle for loss and a half-sack, the first of his career.

VMI

Senior Allan Cratsenberg (Highlands) surpassed 400 career tackles after recording 11 in a 24-6 loss Saturday to East Tennessee State. Cratsenberg leads the team with 108 tackles and has 409 for his career. He also has three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Westminster

Sophomore D'Aundre Johnson (Valley) caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 41-10 loss to Case Western.

Men's basketball

Saint Vincent

Seniors Austin Dedert (Plum) and Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) each scored in double figures as the Bearcats lost an exhibition 103-61 to Division I Santa Clara on Friday. Dedert scored a team-high 14 points and added two rebounds, and D'Amico added 10 points and six rebounds. Earlier in the week, Dedert had six points and three rebounds and D'Amico added four points and three rebounds in a 78-61 exhibition loss to Robert Morris.

Men's soccer

Penn State Behrend

Senior Matt Dziadosz (Kiski Area) scored a tying goal in regulation, but the Lions fell 2-1 in penalty kicks to Medaille in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship game. Dziadosz also scored in the shootout. Dziadosz and junior Dakota Lange (Kiski Area) scored in Behrend's 4-1 victory over Franciscan in the AMCC semifinals, and Dziadosz was named to the all-tournament team.

Penn State New Kensington

Sophomore Ryan Stanga (Deer Lakes) was named second-team all-Penn State University Athletic Conference. A captain, Stanga led the PSNK defense and also contributed a pair of winning goals against Penn State Schuylkill and Penn State York. PSNK made it to the PSUAC semifinals before the Local Lions' season ended. Senior Pascal Bikanura was named first-team all-PSUAC after scoring 15 goals and four assists.

