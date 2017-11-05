Shaler's Gillespie makes quick impact at York College

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nothing was given to York freshman Paige Gillespie.

Playing time within the first-year program's lineup had to be earned.

Gillespie, a Shaler graduate, battled all fall season to have a crack at a tournament.

She earned an opportunity Oct. 24 at the Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix, Md.

Gillespie placed 15th with a 217 (109-108), helping the Division III Spartans win the program's first tournament. York bested four other schools at the Goucher Fall Invitational in what was its fifth varsity tournament.

Gillespie said coach David Boslough is constantly evaluating his players to see who are his top four out of the seven freshmen on the roster.

“We do have a really strong group of girls that are playing for the top four spots,” Gillespie said. “They are strong and keep up in the two spots. For spring season, I'm hoping to move up in the lineup to not be in the fifth spot. I'd like to compete for the fourth spot and keep moving up.”

Boslough said his big focus with Gillespie has been helping her improve her putting.

“There are a lot of up and downs,” Boslough said. “She is committed to getting better. She was impressed with everything we did to help her get better every day. In a year from now, you can see her reaching her goals.”

Gillespie was a two-time WPIAL qualifier in high school. She is the second Titan to join a brand-new golf program in recent years. Natalie Abt is a sophomore at Carlow and won the USCAA national championship for the second-year program.

Being able to start fresh with a new program was an alluring prospect.

“I wanted to take everything I learned from Shaler and take it with me,” Gillespie said.

It's a common factor.

Everyone on the team was unfamiliar with each other before this fall.

Gillespie is excited to keep completing to climb the depth chart. And, try to adopt some of her teammates best attributes along the way.

“We all have something different to contribute to the team,” Gillespie said. “Here we're the same thing, but we have stronger abilities and stronger ways of coming to the team.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.