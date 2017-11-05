Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Women's basketball preview: 5 players to watch in 2017-18; team capsules

Jeff Vella | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Lexie Arkwright, Grove City
Grove City athletics
Lexie Arkwright, Grove City
Jenna Kaufman, Seton Hill
Jenna Kaufman, Seton Hill
Addy Knetzer, Waynesburg
Dave Miller | ADM Photography
Addy Knetzer, Waynesburg
Danielle Parker, Washington & Jefferson
Washington & Jefferson athletics
Danielle Parker, Washington & Jefferson

Updated 2 minutes ago

Lexie Arkwright, Sr., G, Grove City

First-team All-PAC selection led conference with 20.8 points per game and 4.0 steals per game last season. ... Named PAC Defensive Player of the Year. ... Became first Wolverines player to average 20-plus points since 1990-91.

Makayla Filiere, So., G, Carnegie Mellon

Averaged 10 points, 2 steals and 2.7 assists last season and will be counted on for much more after the graduation of All-American Lisa Murphy and second-team all-conference selection Jackie Hudepohl.

Jenna Kaufman, Sr., G/F, Seton Hill

Averaged 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds last season in earning second-team All-PSAC honors. ... Scored in double digits in 28 of 29 games, including season-best 28 points against Clarion.

Addy Knetzer, Sr., F, Waynesburg

Chartiers-Houston graduate earned first-team All-PAC honors last winter after leading the conference with 11.4 rebounds per game and ranking fourth with 16.2 points per game. ... Tied for league lead with 19 double-doubles.

Danielle Parker, Jr., F, W&J

Canon-McMillan graduate earned second-team All-PAC honors after averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 blocks, which ranked third in the conference. ... Also averaged 8.5 rebounds, including 22 against Marietta.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.