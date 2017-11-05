Women's basketball preview: 5 players to watch in 2017-18; team capsules
Lexie Arkwright, Sr., G, Grove City
First-team All-PAC selection led conference with 20.8 points per game and 4.0 steals per game last season. ... Named PAC Defensive Player of the Year. ... Became first Wolverines player to average 20-plus points since 1990-91.
Makayla Filiere, So., G, Carnegie Mellon
Averaged 10 points, 2 steals and 2.7 assists last season and will be counted on for much more after the graduation of All-American Lisa Murphy and second-team all-conference selection Jackie Hudepohl.
Jenna Kaufman, Sr., G/F, Seton Hill
Averaged 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds last season in earning second-team All-PSAC honors. ... Scored in double digits in 28 of 29 games, including season-best 28 points against Clarion.
Addy Knetzer, Sr., F, Waynesburg
Chartiers-Houston graduate earned first-team All-PAC honors last winter after leading the conference with 11.4 rebounds per game and ranking fourth with 16.2 points per game. ... Tied for league lead with 19 double-doubles.
Danielle Parker, Jr., F, W&J
Canon-McMillan graduate earned second-team All-PAC honors after averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 blocks, which ranked third in the conference. ... Also averaged 8.5 rebounds, including 22 against Marietta.
