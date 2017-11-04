District college football roundup: Records fall in Slippery Rock's win over Seton Hill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Slippery Rock gained a school-record 795 yards of offense in a 77-38 PSAC West victory Saturday at Seton Hill. The Rock was past the 800-yard mark but lost it on a kneel-downs late in the game.

Tanner Garry (Fort Cherry) threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns, and Isiah Neely (OLSH) rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns as Slippery Rock (8-2, 5-2) gained 392 yards on the ground. Marcus Johnson (University Prep), despite having two touchdown passes and a 92-yard kickoff return nullified by penalties, set the program record for all-purpose yards (1,894).

Jarvis McClam ran 11 times for a school record 291 yards and three touchdowns for the Griffins (0-10, 0-7), who gained 633 yards.

Cal (Pa.) 30, Edinboro 13 — DeVonte Suber recorded eight tackles, 1 1⁄ 2 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as Cal (Pa.) (8-2, 5-2) beat Edinboro (6-4, 4-3) in a PSAC West matchup. Luke Smorey (Baldwin) caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for Cal.

Gannon 38, Clarion 28 — Marc Jones, the NCAA's leading rusher, ran for 180 yards and four touchdowns as Gannon (4-6, 3-4) overcame five turnovers defeat Clarion (1-9, 1-6) in the PSAC West. Nico Law (Ringgold) added a touchdown on a 66-yard punt return for Gannon, and teammate Andrew Berger recorded a career-high 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. Mylique McGriff rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown to lead Clarion.

No. 3 IUP 36, Mercyhurst 10 — J.R. Stevens intercepted two passes, and Dondrea Tillman scored on a fumble return as IUP's defense held Mercyhurst (4-6, 3-4) to 179 total yards in its PSAC West win. Lenny Williams threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns for IUP (10-0, 7-0), and the Crimson Hawks rushed for 248 yards.

FCS

Liberty 27, Liberty 24 — Liberty held Duquesne scoreless in the second half to hand the Dukes (7-2, 4-0) a nonconference loss. Duquesne got 253 yards and two touchdowns rushing from A.J. Hines. Duquesne hosts Central Connecticut State next week with the Northeast Conference title on the line.

Wagner 22, Robert Morris 7 — Luke Massei threw for two touchdowns and Ryan Fulse ran for 152 yards to highlight a big-play offense that lifted Wagner (3-6, 1-4 NEC) over Robert Morris. Marthew Barr hit Dalton Elliott for a 1-yard TD late in the game for the Colonials (2-7, 0-4), who have lost six straight.

Division III

W & J 31, Geneva 10 — Jesse Zubik (Avonworth) became the Presidents' Athletic Conference career receiving yardage leader (4,264 yards), and coach Mike Sirianni tied John Luckhardt on the program's all-time coaching victories list. Jordan West led W&J (9-0, 7-0 PAC) with 154 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Geneva (3-6, 2-5) got two touchdown passes and 121 yards rushing from Bryan Stafford.

Case Western Reserve 41, Westminster 10 — Jacob Burke rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns, and the Spartans (9-0, 7-0) defense held Westminster (6-3, 5-2) scoreless in the second half. Paul Columbo threw for 200 yards and a touchdown — 3 yards to D'Aundre Johnson — for the Titans.

Waynesburg 31, Saint Vincent 21 —Justin Willkow returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown to turn a close game in Waynesburg's favor, and the Yellowjackets (2-7, 2-5) got three short touchdown runs to knock off the Bearcats (2-7, 1-6). Austin Wilson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown for Waynesburg.

Thomas More 56, Thiel 7 — Thomas More (6-4, 5-3) won its fifth straight game by defeating PAC opponent Thiel (1-8, 1-6). Nick Barca was Thiel's only bright spot on offense with 95 rushing yards.

Bethany 43 Grove City 34 — Randall Labrie (Montour) threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns — two each to Matt Pennypacker and Cody Gustafson — but the Bison (1-8, 1-7) put the game away with a late 46-yard scoring run by Raekwon Wright.

Wabash 48, Allegheny 41 — With the score tied 41-41 late in the fourth quarter, Allegheny (3-6, 2-6 NCAC) had an interception nullified when officials ruled Wabash quarterback Weston Murphy was down on a sack by Colten Buzard (Valley) before he released the ball. Wabash turned the second chance into the winning touchdown. Tyler Balla (Greensburg CC) rushed for 157 yards and two scores for the Gators.