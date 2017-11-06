Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

District men's basketball preview: Saint Vincent out to recapture PAC title

Chuck Curti | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Senior guard Matt D'Amico, a Fox Chapel graduate, led Saint Vincent in scoring last season (12.6 points).
Saint Vincent Athletics
Senior guard Matt D'Amico, a Fox Chapel graduate, led Saint Vincent in scoring last season (12.6 points).
Senior Jason Capco (Belle Vernon) averaged 7.6 points for Saint Vincent last season.
Saint Vincent Athletics
Senior Jason Capco (Belle Vernon) averaged 7.6 points for Saint Vincent last season.

Updated 1 hour ago

On Oct. 30, the Saint Vincent men's basketball team had an opportunity most Division III schools don't get: The Bearcats hosted a Division I school, Robert Morris.

The game was staged as a charity exhibition, and, as most observers might have expected, the Colonials earned a 78-61 victory. That didn't make the Bearcats any less upset about the outcome.

That, said senior guard Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel), spoke volumes about his team.

“I think it really showed us the type of guys that we have,” said D'Amico, who averaged a team-high 12.6 points last season. “A lot of (D-III) teams would be happy losing by 20 (to a D-I school), but I felt like we were upset about that.

“That showed a lot about our guys, that they expect to win every game.”

The standards are high at Saint Vincent, which entered the 2016-17 season riding a string of four consecutive Presidents' Athletic Conference titles. But Thomas More knocked the Bearcats from the top of the mountain last season, putting D'Amico and his teammates on a mission.

“It motivated us a ton,” said senior Jason Capco (Belle Vernon), who averaged 7.6 points last season. “It's different when you play at Saint Vincent. You're expected to win championships. You don't just hope to win championships.”

The Bearcats return the bulk of the team that went 21-7 (15-3 PAC) to try to retrieve that lost title. Joining D'Amico and Capco among the holdovers is senior Tom Kromka (Gateway), whom coach D.P. Harris calls “one of the best players in the league.” The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Kromka averaged 12 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Also back are senior guard Coy Patterson Jr. (9.7 ppg) and senior forward Austin Dedert (Plum, 6.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

Several newcomers also are expected to have a significant impact, including 6-6 freshman Shemar Bennett, who had 16 points in 15 minutes off the bench against Robert Morris.

Harris plans to have a lineup that is 10 to 12 players deep, using an up-tempo style with liberal substitutions to try to wear down the opposition.

“One of our slogans this year is ‘stronger by numbers,' ” Harris said. “We're looking to play more guys less minutes. You're going to be tired while we're still fresh.”

Added Capco: “I think we got a lot better versatility-wise and depth-wise. We got some new guys in who allow us to play five in and five out. That allows us to play more up-tempo.”

There will be no shortage of challengers for the PAC crown. Reigning champion Thomas More returns its three leading scorers (Damion King, Simon Clifford and Ryne Callahan). Thiel, which finished third in the conference last season, returns PAC Player of the Year Tyreik Burton.

Westminster, tied for third with Thiel, returns all four of its leading scorers, including Deontay Scott (13.7 points, 9.4 rebounds) and Jarrett Vrabel (13.4, 8.0).

The Bearcats, however, remain confident the PAC title runs through Latrobe.

“It was tough to break that (string of titles),” D'Amico said. “At the same time, that really motivated us to come back and regain the championship.”

Added Harris: “We have throwback kids. They love winning. They love competing. I think that loss (in the championship) was good for us because it was a little humble pie for us.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.