District men's basketball: Five players to watch
Updated 1 hour ago
Tyreik BurtonSr., G, Thiel
Earned PAC Player of the Year honor after leading conference in scoring (18.0 ppg). ... Also averaged 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals and shot nearly 37 percent from 3-point range. ... Had season-high 31 points against eventual conference champion Thomas More.
Jacobo DiazJr., F, IUP
Reigning PSAC West Player of the Year had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 14.4 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. ... The native of Spain leads a Crimson Hawks squad that is a heavy favorite to repeat as PSAC West champion.
Jaymon MasonSr., G, Edinboro
All-PSAC West first team for the second consecutive season after averaging 23.0 points, second in the conference. ... Needs 468 points to reach 2,000 for his career and 423 to become the Fighting Scots' all-time scoring leader.
Ethan MooseSo., G/F, Geneva
Made all-PAC second team as a freshman after finishing second in the conference in scoring (16.2). ... Also average 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals. ... At 6-foot-4, creates matchup problems for opposing guards.
Ray Quan PhiferJr., G, LaRoche
Made AMCC second team last season after leading the Redhawks in scoring (13.7) and guiding them to the conference final. ... Solid all-around player: averaged 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals.