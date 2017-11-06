Weekend District College Top 10: Wins, records keep coming for W&J football

1. Memorable day for undefeated Washington & Jefferson

Presidents senior Jesse Zubik (Avonworth) became the PAC's all-time leader with 4,264 yards receiving, and coach Mike Sirianni tied John Luckhardt for first at the school with 137 victories in Saturday's 31-17 win against Geneva. Zubik had eight catches for 115 yards, and sophomore Jordan West (Washington) ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns for No. 10 W&J (9-0, 7-0). The Presidents and Case Western are tied atop the conference.

2. Big 2nd half helps IUP football finish regular season 10-0

The No. 3 Crimson Hawks scored 29 consecutive points after halftime and defeated Mercyhurst, 36-10, on Saturday. Redshirt junior quarterback Lenny Williams (Sto-Rox) threw two touchdowns, and freshman Duane Brown (Apollo-Ridge) ran for 73 of the Crimson Hawks' 248 yards. J.R. Stevens had two interceptions for IUP (7-0 PSAC West), which will visit West Chester (8-2, 6-1 PSAC) at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the conference championship.

3. Slippery Rock football sets records in rout

The Rock gained a school-record 795 yards of offense and rolled past Seton Hill, 77-38, on Saturday. Graduate student Tanner Garry (Fort Cherry) threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns, and senior Isiah Neely (OLSH) rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Slippery Rock (8-2, 5-2 PSAC). Senior wide receiver Marcus Johnson (University Prep) had seven catches for 115 yards to give him 1,894 all-purpose yards, which broke the single-season school record. Senior Jarvis McClam ran 11 times for a school-record 291 yards and three touchdowns for the Griffins (0-10, 0-7).

4. Penn State women's soccer wins Big Ten title in rain-delayed match

The No. 15 Nittany Lions scored twice in the final 20 minutes after the game was moved indoors because of weather and prevailed 2-1 over Northwestern on Sunday in Westfield, Ind. The match lasted more than five hours. Penn State sophomore Laura Freigang tied the score in the 71st minute, and senior Haleigh Echard scored the winner eight minutes later. Freigang scored the winner in Friday's semifinal, propelling the Nittany Lions past Ohio State, 1-0, in double overtime. Penn State (12-4-4) clinched an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

5. Pitt volleyball remains tied for 1st in ACC

The Panthers (19-6, 12-2) defeated Florida State and Miami over the weekend and kept pace with N.C. State and Louisville at the top of the ACC. Pitt beat the Seminoles in three sets Sunday behind 13 digs and 35 assists from junior setter Kamalani Akeo. Redshirt sophomore Stephanie Williams added 14 kills. In Friday's four-set win against the Hurricanes, freshman Kayla Lund had a career-high 19 kills, and sophomore Nika Markovic contributed 15.

6. Cal (Pa.) runner Friend takes first at regionals

Redshirt senior Julie Friend (Uniontown) won the individual title at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Championships on Saturday, becoming the first regional champion in school history. Her time of 20 minutes, 36.7 seconds was 40 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Classmate Summer Hill was third as the Vulcans took third as a team to advance to the NCAA championships Nov. 18 in Evansville, Ind. Edinboro won the team title and also advanced. On the men's side, Edinboro placed second and IUP third to qualify for the national championships.

7. W&J field hockey wins conference title, earns spot in NCAAs

Tournament MVP Rachel Buyan had a goal and an assist to lead the Presidents (13-4) past Utica, 3-1, in the Empire 8 championship game Saturday. It is W&J's second Empire 8 title, with the other coming in 2011.

8. Defenseman sets record for Robert Morris women

Junior Kirsten Welsh had two assists, giving her 57 points for her career and breaking the school's all-time mark for defensemen, as the No. 10 Colonials women's hockey team routed host Lindenwood, 6-0, on Friday. Senior forward Jessica Gazzola had three assists. Robert Morris then defeated the Lions, 4-2, on Saturday. Senior Amanda Pantaleo scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:48 remaining. The Colonials (7-1-2, 2-0-2 College Hockey America) return home Friday after a 10-game road swing.

9. Penn State hockey player records single-game record with 5 points

Junior Andrew Sturtz (Buffalo, N.Y.) had a goal and broke the school record with four assists as the No. 17 Nittany Lions topped Mercyhurst, 7-5, on Saturday. Senior James Robinson scored three goals for Penn State (5-5). Mercyhurst (3-3-2) beat the Nittany Lions, 7-4, on Friday.

10. Penn State Behrend women's soccer earns 7th consecutive league title

Senior Olivia Belack (Upper St. Clair) scored the winner in the 88th minute to lift the Lions past Franciscan, 3-2, in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship game Saturday. Penn State Behrend (15-4-1) earned an automatic bid the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.