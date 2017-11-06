Alle-Kiski campus clippings: Frye leads Penn State Behrend volleyball to NCAA Tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rachel Frye had a double-dozen in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship match.

The Penn State Behrend senior, a Kiski Area graduate, posted 12 kills and 12 assists to lead the Lions to a 3-2 victory over La Roche in the AMCC Tournament final. She was named to the all-tournament team.

Frye has a team-high 286 kills for Behrend, which will play Wittenberg in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Thursday.

Women's soccer

Marshall

Sophomore Megan Bonelli (Apollo-Ridge) entered the Thundering Herd record books by making 78 saves this season, which is tied for the fifth-most in program history. Bonelli finished with a 3-10-1 record in 15 games for the Herd, recording a .743 save percentage, 1.75 goals-against average and posting three shutouts.

West Virginia Wesleyan

Sophomore Chelsea Hubner (Plum) earned the win as the Bobcats claimed the Mountain East Conference championship with a 1-0 victory over Notre Dame College on Sunday. Hubner played the second half in goal, making one save. She has a 5-0 record, 0.53 goals-against average and .902 save percentage while being a part of 10 shutouts this season. West Virginia Wesleyan will play Gannon in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Tournament on Friday.

Wrestling

Pitt-Johnstown

Redshirt junior Steve Edwards (Burrell) began his season with a major-decision victory over LIU-Post's Dan McClure in a 37-3 UPJ victory at the Drexel Duals. The win was the 570th in the career for coach Pat Pecora, moving him into second place all-time among wrestling coaches of any division. In UPJ's second match of the day, a 29-8 loss to Division I Drexel, sophomore Al Beattie (Burrell) pinned the Dragons' Vincenzo Pelusi, providing the majority of the Bobcats' points.