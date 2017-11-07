Westmoreland campus clippings: FR grad Ralph named AMCC men's soccer's top defensive player

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State Behrend sophomore soccer goalkeeper Chris Ralph (Franklin Regional) was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year and made the all-conference first team. He helped the Lions to their 11th consecutive conference championship game, posting eight shutouts and a 0.25 goals-against average. He allowed only two goals in nine conference games.

Freshman Christian Eckberg (Norwin) and sophomore Andrew Mastovich (Franklin Regional) were named to the all-AMCC second team.

Football

Bethany

Junior defensive back Joe Fiasco (Penn-Trafford) was named PAC Defensive Player of the Week. Fiasco had a game-high 13 tackles, 10 solo, and an interception in a 43-34 win over Grove City.

He is averaging 9.8 tackles per game, which ties him for the conference lead.

Men's soccer

Seton Hill

Forward Henrik Berg was named PSAC Freshman of the Year and made the all-conference first team. Berg led the Griffins with 12 goals, including four winners.

Field hockey

Seton Hill

Senior Kayla Chapman was invited to a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games as a member of team Puerto Rico. The competition begins Nov. 12. Chapman, a four-year starter, has two goals, three assists and eight saves in 67 career games.

Women's volleyball

Bethany

Junior libero Reilly Parker (Norwin) was named to the all-PAC first team. She had a league-best 708 digs, averaging 5.62 per set.

Cal (Pa.)

Junior Taylor Solo (Penn-Trafford) contributed 11 assists, but the Vulcans (14-12, 8-7) fell to Millersville, 3-0. She added 19 helpers in a 3-1 win over Shippensburg.

Clarion

Senior Catherine Ferragonio (Norwin) posted a match-best 27 digs in a 3-0 victory over Lock Haven. The Golden Eagles moved to 19-9 and 10-5 in the PSAC.

Grove City

Junior middle hitter Laura Buchanan (Norwin) was named to the all-PAC second team. She led the team in kills (279), kills per set (2.85), hitting percentage (.249) and blocks (76).

Seton Hill

Senior setter Maggie Murray was named PSAC Southwest Division Athlete of the Week.

Shippensburg

Junior Morgan DeFloria (Hempfield) became the ninth player in school history to reach 1,000 kills in a 3-1 loss to Cal (Pa.). DeFloria finished the match with 11 kills and 14 digs for her 13th double-double of the season.

Westminster

Junior Rachel Moore (Greensburg Central Catholic) had 20 digs, but the second-seeded Titans (26-6) lost to Thomas More, 3-1, in the PAC Tournament championship.

Women's cross country

Penn State Behrend

Freshman Kelley Giles (Norwin) was named AMCC Newcomer of the Year. She finished 11th in the conference championship with a time of 25 minutes, 47 seconds, the second-fastest among freshmen.

Seton Hill

Senior Sarah Taylor (Penn-Trafford) finished 22nd at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional at Lock Haven to earn a spot on the all-region team. Her time was 21:58.5.

Men's cross country

Penn State Behrend

Senior Ian Griffith (Franklin Regional) was named to the AMCC all-conference team for the fourth time.

Men's swimming

Grove City

Senior Brett Gwynn (Hempfield) picked up two wins as Grove City moved to 4-0 with wins over Geneseo (159-135) and Fredonia (216-82). He won the 100-yard butterfly in 52.37 seconds, and was on the winning 200 medley relay (1:35.85).

Penn State Behrend

Junior Mark Patterson (Norwin) won two events and teamed with sophomore Noah Babik (Penn-Trafford) to make up a winning relay in a 155-46 victory over Chatham (1:43.36).

Patterson also won the 200 breaststroke in 2:22.18.

Wrestling

Ohio State

Sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) opened the season with a championship in the 133-pound class at the Princeton Open.

Virginia Tech

Redshirt junior 184-pounder Zack Zavatsky (Latrobe) took third at the season-opening Hokie Open.

Women's bowling

Saint Vincent

The Bearcats started their inaugural season with a 787-736 win over Hilbert. Graduate student Samm Firestone rolled a 204 to lead the team.