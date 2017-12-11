Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Latrobe's Austin Butler finds range at Holy Cross

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Holy Cross freshman Austin Butler was known to get hot from 3-point range during his stellar high school career at Latrobe. Now, he is showing that same streaky range at the college level.

Butler connected on four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points to help put away New Hampshire, 62-58. The performance earned him Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors.

He finished a traditional three-point play to help stretch the lead to 37-28, then hit a pair of 3-pointers to make it 53-45 late.

Butler is playing 13.5 minutes a game and has made one start for the Crusaders (3-6). He is averaging 5.3 points.

Butler led the WPIAL in scoring the last two seasons, pouring in 30 points a game as a senior.

Eastern Michigan

Redshirt junior forward Elijah Minnie (Monessen) leads the Eagles (7-2) in scoring with 18 points per game. Minnie, who transferred from Robert Morris, also is tied for the team lead in blocks (14) and is averaging seven rebounds.

Saint Vincent

The Bearcats (6-2, 3-1 PAC) will take momentum into their trip to Orlando, Fla., where they will play in the RDV Classic Dec. 19-20. Senior guard Coy Patterson tied a career high with 18 points to lead SVC to a 62-56 win at Geneva. Senior guard Matt D'Amico added 11 points.

woMen's basketball

Grove City

Junior center Laura Buchanan (Norwin) scored 12 points in a 78-57 loss to Washington & Jefferson. She has started all eight games for the Wolverines (3-5), posting averages of 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds.

IUP

Junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) scored a team-high 19 points, including 9 of 10 free throws, to helped the fifth-ranked Crimson Hawks move to 8-0 with a 61-54 win over Bowie State.

Point Park

Freshman guard Michelle Burns (Hempfield) scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Pioneers (7-4, 2-2) to an 80-55 win over IU Kokomo. Burns made 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Seton Hill

Senior guard/forward Jenna Kaufman poured in a career-high 30 points, and the Griffins shot 55 percent from the field in a 92-66 win over Kutztown. Kaufman shot 9 of 13 and also grabbed seven rebounds. Senior Halie Torris scored 13, and freshman Katie Nolan added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaufman picked up PSAC West Co-Player of the Week honors, and Nolan was named PSAC West Freshman of the Week.

wrestling

Iowa

Freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional), wrestling unattached in his much-anticipated debut, cruised to the 125-pound championship at the UNI Open. He won his first match by technical fall 16-0 and posted a pair of 3-0 wins.

Seton Hill

Sophomore 125-pounder Alan Diltz finished second at the PSAC championships, reaching the finals before falling to Sean Russell of Edinboro, 19-8.

women's swimming

Saint Vincent

Senior Kelly Kramer won three events to lead the Bearcats to a 136-126 victory over Mount Union. She took the 50-yard breaststroke (32.45 seconds), the 200 breaststroke (2:31.64) and the 100 individual medley (1:02.78). Junior Ciara Lewis added wins in the 50 (25.18) and 100 (55.77) freestyles.

Lewis and freshman teammate Marion D'Aurora were named PAC Swimmers of the Week. D'Aurora was named rookie of the week after winning the 200 fly and 1,000 freestyle against Mt. Union.

Men's swimming

Saint Vincent

Junior Jacob Davis won three events — the 50-yard freestyle (22.06 seconds), 100 free (47.68) and 200 freestyle (1:48.01) — as SVC downed Mount Union, 132.5-129.5. Freshman Zach Baum (Derry) won the 200 fly (2:02.36) and 100 IM (53.78).

Davis was named PAC Swimmer of the Week, along with teammate John Martin, a freshman who won the 50 breast and teamed with Davis and two others to take the 200 free relay against Mount Union.