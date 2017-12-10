A-K Valley campus clippings: Erin Mathias off to strong start for Duke women's basketball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Erin Mathias is taking advantage of of the most extended playing time of her career.

The Fox Chapel graduate, a senior at Duke, scored a career-high 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the No. 14 Blue Devils' 85-54 win over UNC Greensboro.

Mathias, a former Gatorade Player of the Year, added three rebounds, two blocks and two steals and is averaging a career-high 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Duke (7-2).

Slippery Rock

Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) made her first start of the season and responded by scoring 12 points, with five rebounds and two steals, in an 85-72 win over Millersville.

Westmoreland County Community College

Sophomore Macy Smolic (Freeport) scored a season-high 23 points in WCCC's 80-70 loss to Allegany College of Maryland. The 5-foot-7 guard shot 10 of 14 from the field and added 11 rebounds off the bench. Smolic is averaging 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Wolfpack (7-2).

Football

IUP

Freshman Justice Evans (Vandergrift/Central Catholic) rushed for 42 yards, surpassing 1,000 for the season, but the Crimson Hawks lost to West Florida, 27-17, in the NCAA Division II semifinals.

Men's basketball

Allegheny

Sophomore Jamison Nee (Highlands) scored a season-high 20 points in an 88-67 loss to Hiram. Nee shot 6 of 15 from the field, 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

St. Vincent

Senior Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) scored a season-high 22 points, but the Bearcats lost 79-74 to Catholic University. D'Amico shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He followed that with 11 points in a 62-56 win Saturday over Geneva.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Mitch DeZort (Highlands) scored a team-high eight points off the bench to go along with three rebounds and an assist in a 74-49 loss to Geneva.

Track and field

Pitt

Freshman Nikki Scherer (Burrell) earned a top-three finish in her collegiate debut, placing third in the 400-meter run at the Kent State Golden Flash Gala on Saturday. She finished in 58.37 seconds. Junior Stephanie Lednak (Kiski Area) placed fifth in the 5,000 on Friday in finished in 19 minutes, 11.08 seconds.

Wrestling

Pitt-Johnstown

Junior Corey Falleroni (Burrell) claimed fifth place at 149 pounds at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament Saturday, defeating Kutztown's Chad Haegele, 10-7.