Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Weekend District College Top 10: Penn State volleyball earns trip to NCAA semifinals

Jeff Vella | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
The Penn State women's volleyball team is seeking its eighth national championship. The Nittany Lions face Nebraska in the national semifinals.
Penn State Athletics
The Penn State women's volleyball team is seeking its eighth national championship. The Nittany Lions face Nebraska in the national semifinals.

Updated 16 hours ago

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Penn State women's volleyball moves on to NCAA semifinals

The No. 1 Nittany Lions swept No. 12 Michigan State, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26, on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Penn State senior Simone Lee had 12 kills and 10 digs and was named most outstanding player of the regional. Seniors Ali Frantti and Haleigh Washington earned spots on the all-tournament team. The Nittany Lions (33-1) will face No. 5 Nebraska (30-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN in Kansas City. The Cornhuskers handed Penn State its only loss of the season, a 3-0 setback Sept. 22. Stanford and Florida meet in Thursday's other semifinal. The championship is 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

2. W&J women's basketball remains unbeaten

Junior Danielle Parker (Canon-McMillan) scored 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting and added seven rebounds — all offensive — as the Presidents downed Grove City, 78-57, on Saturday. W&J improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the PAC. Grove City dropped to 3-5, 1-3.

3. Chatham men's hockey earns program's first win

Freshman Chris Lutz scored twice as the Cougars — competing in men's hockey for the first year — defeated King's, 2-1, on Saturday. Freshman Matt Calas made 27 saves for Chatham (1-7-2, 1-6 United Collegiate Hockey Conference). King's dropped to 0-12, 0-8.

4. Clarion wrestling takes second at PSAC championships

Redshirt junior Brock Zacherl (141 pounds) and senior Dustin Conti (191) won titles to help the Golden Eagles place second behind Lock Haven over the weekend at Edinboro. The host Fighting Scots were third, and Pitt-Johnstown was fourth in the 12-team event.

5. Duquesne women extend winning streak to seven

Junior Julijana Vojinovic had 22 points and seven rebounds, and junior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) added 16 points as the Dukes fended off Akron, 66-60, on Saturday. Redshirt sophomore Eniko Kuttor grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for Duquesne (9-2). The Dukes are on a seven-game winning streak.

6. West Virginia wrestling defeats No. 25 Pitt

The Mountaineers (1-2) prevailed 24-10 on Saturday for their third victory over the Panthers in the past four seasons. WVU redshirt junior Zeke Moisey had a pin at 125 pounds, and redshirt freshman Kyler Rea (149) and redshirt senior Parker VonEgidy (174) won by major decision. For Pitt (1-3), seniors Dom Forys (133 pounds/North Allegheny), Nick Zanetta (141/Keystone Oaks) and Ryan Solomon (285) earned victories.

7. Penn State men's hockey sweeps Robert Morris

Sophomore Denis Smirnov had two goals and two assists, tying his career high for points, as the No. 18 Nittany Lions beat the Colonials, 7-4, on Saturday. Sophomore goaltender Peyton Jones had 33 saves for his 33rd career victory, which broke the program record. On Friday, sophomore James Gobetz had a goal and an assist — his first career multipoint game — in a 4-2 win for Penn State (11-7-2). Senior Brady Ferguson had a goal in each game for Robert Morris (5-11-1).

8. Smith hits milestone for No. 5 IUP women's basketball

Senior Megan Smith scored a career-high 29 points and eclipsed 1,000 for her career in a 74-48 rout of Mansfield on Saturday. Smith hit 9 of 18 shots, including 5 of 9 3-pointers, for IUP (9-0, 5-0 PSAC).

9. Westminster men off to best start since 2004-05

Sophomore Blake Payne had personal bests of 24 points and 11 rebounds, the first double-double of his career, as the Titans bested Bethany, 90-69, in a matchup of PAC unbeatens. The Titans (8-1, 3-0) are alone in first place in the conference. Bethany fell to 3-6, 3-1.

10. Slippery Rock men on six-game winning streak

Redshirt sophomore Micah Till had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, leading The Rock past Carlow, 96-65, in a nonconference game Sunday. Senior Merdic Green led Slippery Rock (8-2) with 21 points. In a 90-78 victory over MIllersville on Saturday, Till had 27 points and 11 rebounds. He is fourth in the PSAC with 10.4 rebounds per game.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.