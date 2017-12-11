Weekend District College Top 10: Penn State volleyball earns trip to NCAA semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Penn State women's volleyball moves on to NCAA semifinals

The No. 1 Nittany Lions swept No. 12 Michigan State, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26, on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Penn State senior Simone Lee had 12 kills and 10 digs and was named most outstanding player of the regional. Seniors Ali Frantti and Haleigh Washington earned spots on the all-tournament team. The Nittany Lions (33-1) will face No. 5 Nebraska (30-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN in Kansas City. The Cornhuskers handed Penn State its only loss of the season, a 3-0 setback Sept. 22. Stanford and Florida meet in Thursday's other semifinal. The championship is 9 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

2. W&J women's basketball remains unbeaten

Junior Danielle Parker (Canon-McMillan) scored 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting and added seven rebounds — all offensive — as the Presidents downed Grove City, 78-57, on Saturday. W&J improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the PAC. Grove City dropped to 3-5, 1-3.

3. Chatham men's hockey earns program's first win

Freshman Chris Lutz scored twice as the Cougars — competing in men's hockey for the first year — defeated King's, 2-1, on Saturday. Freshman Matt Calas made 27 saves for Chatham (1-7-2, 1-6 United Collegiate Hockey Conference). King's dropped to 0-12, 0-8.

4. Clarion wrestling takes second at PSAC championships

Redshirt junior Brock Zacherl (141 pounds) and senior Dustin Conti (191) won titles to help the Golden Eagles place second behind Lock Haven over the weekend at Edinboro. The host Fighting Scots were third, and Pitt-Johnstown was fourth in the 12-team event.

5. Duquesne women extend winning streak to seven

Junior Julijana Vojinovic had 22 points and seven rebounds, and junior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) added 16 points as the Dukes fended off Akron, 66-60, on Saturday. Redshirt sophomore Eniko Kuttor grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for Duquesne (9-2). The Dukes are on a seven-game winning streak.

6. West Virginia wrestling defeats No. 25 Pitt

The Mountaineers (1-2) prevailed 24-10 on Saturday for their third victory over the Panthers in the past four seasons. WVU redshirt junior Zeke Moisey had a pin at 125 pounds, and redshirt freshman Kyler Rea (149) and redshirt senior Parker VonEgidy (174) won by major decision. For Pitt (1-3), seniors Dom Forys (133 pounds/North Allegheny), Nick Zanetta (141/Keystone Oaks) and Ryan Solomon (285) earned victories.

7. Penn State men's hockey sweeps Robert Morris

Sophomore Denis Smirnov had two goals and two assists, tying his career high for points, as the No. 18 Nittany Lions beat the Colonials, 7-4, on Saturday. Sophomore goaltender Peyton Jones had 33 saves for his 33rd career victory, which broke the program record. On Friday, sophomore James Gobetz had a goal and an assist — his first career multipoint game — in a 4-2 win for Penn State (11-7-2). Senior Brady Ferguson had a goal in each game for Robert Morris (5-11-1).

8. Smith hits milestone for No. 5 IUP women's basketball

Senior Megan Smith scored a career-high 29 points and eclipsed 1,000 for her career in a 74-48 rout of Mansfield on Saturday. Smith hit 9 of 18 shots, including 5 of 9 3-pointers, for IUP (9-0, 5-0 PSAC).

9. Westminster men off to best start since 2004-05

Sophomore Blake Payne had personal bests of 24 points and 11 rebounds, the first double-double of his career, as the Titans bested Bethany, 90-69, in a matchup of PAC unbeatens. The Titans (8-1, 3-0) are alone in first place in the conference. Bethany fell to 3-6, 3-1.

10. Slippery Rock men on six-game winning streak

Redshirt sophomore Micah Till had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, leading The Rock past Carlow, 96-65, in a nonconference game Sunday. Senior Merdic Green led Slippery Rock (8-2) with 21 points. In a 90-78 victory over MIllersville on Saturday, Till had 27 points and 11 rebounds. He is fourth in the PSAC with 10.4 rebounds per game.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.