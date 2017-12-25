Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Monessen's Justice Rice named rookie of week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some thought Justice Rice was underrecruited coming out of high school.

But the college that got him doesn't think so.

Grove City has been his outlet.

Rice, who continues to provide valuable minutes at the college level, was named the PAC men's basketball rookie of the week.

Rice, a Monessen graduate, has helped propel the Wolverines (7-2) to their best start in a decade. He had 14 points and three assists in a 74-50 win over Mt. Aloysius, connecting on 5 of 9 shots.

The former WPIAL Class A player of the year has started all nine games and is averaging 5.9 points and 3.0 assists.

Men's basketball

Fort Wayne

Junior guard Kason Harrell (Hempfield) poured in a career-high 28 points to lead Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory over Indiana. The Mastodons (8-5) have knocked off the Hoosiers (6-6) two years in a row.

Fort Wayne delivered 17 3-pointers and forced 18 turnovers to rip Indiana in Bloomington. Harrell made six of them on 11 attempts. He made 8 of 15 shots from the field and also chipped in four rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes.

The 6-foot-2 Harrell is averaging 12.4 points.

Women's basketball

St. Francis (Brooklyn)

Junior forward Maria Palarino (Penn-Trafford) was named the Northeast Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week. She scored a career-high 22 points in a 72-63 victory over Iona in which she made 7 of 9 shots, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists for the Terriers (4-6).

She also held Iona's top scorer, Alexis Lewis, without a point in the first half.

Palarino, who helped lead Penn-Trafford to a WPIAL Class 4A title in 2014, is averaging 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for St. Francis. She is shooting 49.2 percent from the field.

Seton Hill

Cheyenne Trest was named PSAC West Freshman of the Week for the fifth time in six weeks.

She led the Griffins (8-3) to a trio of wins while averaging 17.3 points. She dropped in a career-high 25 points against Tiffin and 18 against Salem International.

In three games, the 5-foot-7 guard from Canon-McMillan shot 15 of 32 from the field, 10 of 15 from the 3-point line and 12 of 12 from the foul line.

For the season, Trest averages 14.3 points and 3.5 assists.

The award shines a light on Seton Hill's strong freshmen class. The Griffins have won all six top-rookie awards this season. Trest's teammate, forward Katie Nolan, won it last week.

Nolan is from Yorkville, Ill.

Waynesburg

Freshman Kerri Bungard (Mt. Pleasant) scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 91-55 win over Pitt-Greensburg.

WCCC

The Wolfpack improved to 10-3 heading into the holiday break with an 82-63 win over Lorain Community College. Six players scored in double figures, led by sophomore forward Mikala Misleany, who had 20 points. Sophomore guards Kylee Surike and Alyssa Kalp (Mt. Pleasant) each scored 15, and freshman Hannah Hempfield (Mt. Pleasant) posted her second straight triple-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

Sophomore Rachel Garris (Derry) added 12 points, and freshman Lauren Felix (Derry) had 10.