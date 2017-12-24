Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Bianco finishes strong at BCCC

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

Brittney Bianco set a strong standard during her time at Butler County Community College.

Bianco, a Freeport graduate and sophomore at BCCC, was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association's 2017 honorable mention women's volleyball All-America team last week.

The 5-foot-6 setter led BCCC to the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference tournament championship this fall, earning all-conference honors. She had 35 assists in the WPCC championship match against Community College of Beaver County. The Pioneers lost to Howard in the championship match of the ensuing Region XX tournament, with Bianco named to the all-tournament team.

Bianco led BCCC (18-6) with 633 assists, averaging 8.01 per set, and added 231 digs and 44 aces. She finished her BCCC career ranked second in assists with 1,254.

Men's basketball

St. Vincent

The trio of junior Mike Simmons (Kiski Area) and seniors Ben D'Amico (Fox Chapel) and Austin Dedert (Plum) continue to play significant minutes for the Bearcats (6-4, 3-1 PAC). D'Amico ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Dedert is second in rebounding with 4.7 per game to go with 5.8 points. Simmons is averaging 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds and shooting .435 from 3-point range.

Women's basketball

Slippery Rock

Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) had a team-high nine rebounds, helping The Rock to a plus-10 margin in that category, in a 71-67 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. Heinle is averaging 6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 10 games, including six starts. Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) is averaging 4.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Courtney Zezza (Plum) scored 16 points, pulled down nine rebounds, blocked two shots and had five steals as the Red Flash rallied from a 29-point deficit in the third quarter for a 106-101 double-overtime victory over Portland. Zezza ranks in the top 40 nationally in blocks, averaging 2.2. She averages 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Wrestling

Waynesburg

Freshman Mike Mahon (Fox Chapel) finished third at 184 pounds at the Long Island Open. Mahon won four of five bouts with a pair of pins, including a victory by fall over Collin Kiel of the U.S. Merchant Marines in the third-place match.

