Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Greensburg Central Catholic grad Joe Conlin named Fordham head coach

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Joe Conlin helped turn Yale into a winner. Now, he will look to do the same at Fordham.

Conlin, a Greensburg Central Catholic and Pitt graduate, was named head football coach at Fordham, the school announced Friday.

Conlin spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Yale, the last four as offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

Yale won the Ivy League this season, its first outright title since 1980, led by freshman running back Zane Dudek, the former WPIAL star who played at Armstrong.

Conlin, 38, was a standout lineman at GCC before he became a run-clogging interior lineman at Pitt. He was a three-year starter at defensive tackle before graduating in 2002.

He was bitten by the coaching bug shortly after his playing career. He coached tight ends and defensive ends at GCC, while also working with strength and conditioning.

He went on to several coaching stops, including Harvard, New Hampshire and West Virginia Tech.

Now, he is ready to embark on his first head-coaching opportunity.

“From step one of this process to its culmination, I have been nothing but impressed by the university and all of the supporters of the program,” Conlin said in a news release. “We're eager to get started, get to know the men on the team, and hit the recruiting trail.”

Yale went from 3-7 in 2016 to 9-1, and averaged 450.7 yards per game. Conlin was an offensive line coach when he first came to Yale in 2013.

Fordham went 4-7 this season, 3-3 in the Patriot League.

“We believe he is one of the top young coaches in the country,” Fordham athletic director Dave Roach said.

While Conlin keeps up with the goings-on of the WPIAL and his alma maters, he and his family live in Southington, Conn.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.