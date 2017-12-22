Greensburg Central Catholic grad Joe Conlin named Fordham head coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joe Conlin helped turn Yale into a winner. Now, he will look to do the same at Fordham.

Conlin, a Greensburg Central Catholic and Pitt graduate, was named head football coach at Fordham, the school announced Friday.

Conlin spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Yale, the last four as offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

Yale won the Ivy League this season, its first outright title since 1980, led by freshman running back Zane Dudek, the former WPIAL star who played at Armstrong.

Conlin, 38, was a standout lineman at GCC before he became a run-clogging interior lineman at Pitt. He was a three-year starter at defensive tackle before graduating in 2002.

He was bitten by the coaching bug shortly after his playing career. He coached tight ends and defensive ends at GCC, while also working with strength and conditioning.

He went on to several coaching stops, including Harvard, New Hampshire and West Virginia Tech.

Now, he is ready to embark on his first head-coaching opportunity.

“From step one of this process to its culmination, I have been nothing but impressed by the university and all of the supporters of the program,” Conlin said in a news release. “We're eager to get started, get to know the men on the team, and hit the recruiting trail.”

Yale went from 3-7 in 2016 to 9-1, and averaged 450.7 yards per game. Conlin was an offensive line coach when he first came to Yale in 2013.

Fordham went 4-7 this season, 3-3 in the Patriot League.

“We believe he is one of the top young coaches in the country,” Fordham athletic director Dave Roach said.

While Conlin keeps up with the goings-on of the WPIAL and his alma maters, he and his family live in Southington, Conn.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.