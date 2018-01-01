Westmoreland campus clippings: County well-represented at Midlands Wrestling Championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional was well-represented at the Midlands Wrestling Championships over the weekend at Sears Center Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Four former mat standouts reached the semifinal round of the reputable holiday tournament, with two of them taking it a step further by facing off in the finals.

Former teammates Josh Shields of Arizona State met Iowa's Michael Kemerer in Saturday's championship match at 157 pounds.

Kemerer took early control and overtook Shields, 5-2, to win his second consecutive Midlands title. It was a match that quickly caught the attention of the local wrestling community.

Kemerer came in ranked No. 2 in the country in the weight class by Intermat, and Shields was No. 7.

Shields, a redshirt sophomore, held off San Diego State's Luke Zilverberg, 4-0, in the semifinals. Kemerer won by technical fall, 19-4, against Brown's Justin Staudenmayer to reach the finals for the second season in a row.

Shields took third at Midlands last season.

Two other Franklin Regional grads also made the semifinals.

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee advanced to the 125-pound semis but lost to Ronnie Bresser of Oregon State, 3-1. Lee is redshirting this season, so he is wrestling unattached.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith fell into the consolation bracket with a 5-4 loss to Mason Smith of Central Michigan at 141.

Ohio State

Sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) moved up to No. 3 in the latest national rankings at 133 pounds. Pletcher, an NCAA quarterfinalist last season, took a 16-0 record into the holiday break.

Pitt

Redshirt freshman 133-pounder Micky Phillipi (Derry) finished fourth at the Midlands Championships.

Women's basketball

Grove City

Junior forward Laura Buchanan (Norwin) had 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Wolverines (5-5) to a 64-58 win over Houghton. She made 6 of 6 free throws inside the final 30 seconds to help seal the victory.

St. Francis (N.Y.)

Junior guard Maria Palarino (Penn-Trafford) will play games closer to home this week as the Terriers (4-8) visit St. Francis (Pa.) at 1 p.m. Saturday and Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Palarino is the team's leading rebounder (4.9 rpg) and third-leading scorer (8.8 ppg). She has started all 11 games and is shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Seton Hill

Freshman Cheyenne Trest and senior guard Alexandra Hay posted career highs for scoring, combining for 61 points, as the Griffins returned from the holiday break with an 85-78 home victory over Slippery Rock. Trest scored 35 points, and Hay added 26 in the win, which moved Seton Hill's record to 9-3. The duo also combined for make 22 of 29 free throws.

Hay made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Taley Dunaway (Latrobe) scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting to help the Presidents to a 77-29 win over Notre Dame (Md.).

Men's basketball

Long Island Brooklyn

Sophomore guard Julian Batts (Jeannette) will make back-to-back stops in Western Pennsylvania this week. The Blackbirds (5-9) will visit St. Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m. Thursday night and Robert Morris at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Batts has started all 14 games and is averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.1 minutes. He had a career-high 20 points against Brown and had 17 points and six steals against Hartford.

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Cam Seigfreid (Penn-Trafford) and 7-foot sophomore Nate Burt had career highs, but UPG lost to Illinois College, 81-73, at the McDonald's Holiday Tournament at Bluffton. Seigfreid scored 22 points, and Burt came off the bench to provide 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Senior guard Joe Mancini (15) and junior guard Kyle Bondi (10) also reached double figures for the Bobcats (4-6), who closed the tournament with a 93-55 win over Ohio State-Lima.

Seigfreid and Mancini had 15 points apiece, and freshman Nick Kotecki (Burrell) had 13, freshman Dave Runco 12 and Burt 10, plus eight rebounds.

Burt also notched a school-record nine blocks.

Washington & Jefferson

Sophomore Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) scored 23 points, his fifth double-digit game of the season, but the Presidents lost to Franciscan, 82-80. He made four 3-pointers. Senior guard Brian Graytok (Greensburg CC) scored 21.