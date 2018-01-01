Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Westmoreland campus clippings: County well-represented at Midlands Wrestling Championships

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 4:57 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Franklin Regional was well-represented at the Midlands Wrestling Championships over the weekend at Sears Center Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Four former mat standouts reached the semifinal round of the reputable holiday tournament, with two of them taking it a step further by facing off in the finals.

Former teammates Josh Shields of Arizona State met Iowa's Michael Kemerer in Saturday's championship match at 157 pounds.

Kemerer took early control and overtook Shields, 5-2, to win his second consecutive Midlands title. It was a match that quickly caught the attention of the local wrestling community.

Kemerer came in ranked No. 2 in the country in the weight class by Intermat, and Shields was No. 7.

Shields, a redshirt sophomore, held off San Diego State's Luke Zilverberg, 4-0, in the semifinals. Kemerer won by technical fall, 19-4, against Brown's Justin Staudenmayer to reach the finals for the second season in a row.

Shields took third at Midlands last season.

Two other Franklin Regional grads also made the semifinals.

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee advanced to the 125-pound semis but lost to Ronnie Bresser of Oregon State, 3-1. Lee is redshirting this season, so he is wrestling unattached.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith fell into the consolation bracket with a 5-4 loss to Mason Smith of Central Michigan at 141.

Ohio State

Sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) moved up to No. 3 in the latest national rankings at 133 pounds. Pletcher, an NCAA quarterfinalist last season, took a 16-0 record into the holiday break.

Pitt

Redshirt freshman 133-pounder Micky Phillipi (Derry) finished fourth at the Midlands Championships.

Women's basketball

Grove City

Junior forward Laura Buchanan (Norwin) had 18 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Wolverines (5-5) to a 64-58 win over Houghton. She made 6 of 6 free throws inside the final 30 seconds to help seal the victory.

St. Francis (N.Y.)

Junior guard Maria Palarino (Penn-Trafford) will play games closer to home this week as the Terriers (4-8) visit St. Francis (Pa.) at 1 p.m. Saturday and Robert Morris at 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Palarino is the team's leading rebounder (4.9 rpg) and third-leading scorer (8.8 ppg). She has started all 11 games and is shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

Seton Hill

Freshman Cheyenne Trest and senior guard Alexandra Hay posted career highs for scoring, combining for 61 points, as the Griffins returned from the holiday break with an 85-78 home victory over Slippery Rock. Trest scored 35 points, and Hay added 26 in the win, which moved Seton Hill's record to 9-3. The duo also combined for make 22 of 29 free throws.

Hay made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Taley Dunaway (Latrobe) scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting to help the Presidents to a 77-29 win over Notre Dame (Md.).

Men's basketball

Long Island Brooklyn

Sophomore guard Julian Batts (Jeannette) will make back-to-back stops in Western Pennsylvania this week. The Blackbirds (5-9) will visit St. Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m. Thursday night and Robert Morris at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Batts has started all 14 games and is averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.1 minutes. He had a career-high 20 points against Brown and had 17 points and six steals against Hartford.

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Cam Seigfreid (Penn-Trafford) and 7-foot sophomore Nate Burt had career highs, but UPG lost to Illinois College, 81-73, at the McDonald's Holiday Tournament at Bluffton. Seigfreid scored 22 points, and Burt came off the bench to provide 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Senior guard Joe Mancini (15) and junior guard Kyle Bondi (10) also reached double figures for the Bobcats (4-6), who closed the tournament with a 93-55 win over Ohio State-Lima.

Seigfreid and Mancini had 15 points apiece, and freshman Nick Kotecki (Burrell) had 13, freshman Dave Runco 12 and Burt 10, plus eight rebounds.

Burt also notched a school-record nine blocks.

Washington & Jefferson

Sophomore Sean Stinelli (Penn-Trafford) scored 23 points, his fifth double-digit game of the season, but the Presidents lost to Franciscan, 82-80. He made four 3-pointers. Senior guard Brian Graytok (Greensburg CC) scored 21.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.