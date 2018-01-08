Franklin Regional's Buleca does dirty work for Point Park

Baylee Buleca's name rarely appears among the top scorers for Point Park. She also doesn't produce many highlight-reel plays. But Buleca's contributions, while often unheralded, have been instrumental in the Pioneers' success through the past four seasons.

Buleca, a 2014 graduate of Franklin Regional, has played in 97 games at Point Park, including 62 starts. She is averaged 6.4 points for her career, and Buleca's most notable statistic is rebounds: She's collected 5.9 per contest and averaged more than 7 per game in each of the past three seasons.

After seeing limited action in her freshman year in 2014-15, the 6-foot forward met with coach Tony Grenek, who explained how she best could help the team.

“My coach had told me he wanted me mainly to focus on rebounding and blocking shots. If I ran the floor, the points would come,” Buleca said. “I kind of just made that a priority in my game.”

Although Buleca was used to being more of a focal point offensively from her time with the Panthers, she embraced the new role at Point Park, and the dividends were immediate. That season, Buleca started 22 games, grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game, collected 49 blocks and scored 8.8 points, shooting just shy of 56 percent. The Pioneers also enjoyed a strong season, finishing 19-11 and reaching the quarterfinals of the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

Last year, she played in 29 games, including 24 starts, and increased her rebounding average to 7.8 while seeing a slight dip in scoring production, at 7.9 points, and blocks, with 48. The Pioneers concluded the season with a mark of 18-12.

Now a senior, Buleca's role has remained relatively unchanged. Although a slight reduction in minutes has resulted in a decrease in her scoring and blocks, Buleca's rebounding is still the staple of her game. Through the first 14 contests, she's collected 7.6 rebounds per game.

In particular, she's been strong on the offensive glass, where she has 30 rebounds. Buleca said she often starts the possession on the perimeter but crashes when a teammate takes a shot. Her ability to read the shot then allows her to find the correct spot on the floor.

“That's when I think that I get the most rebounds,” she said.

Another way Buleca has helped is through her leadership. Much like her performance on the floor, though, that attribute often is understated.

“I wouldn't say I'm a very vocal leader,” Buleca revealed. “But I try to lead by example sometimes. I try and do my part in it, knowing that I've done all that I can do.”

Point Park has won nine of its first 16 games and four of its six in River States Conference action. With the Pioneers' combination of leadership and athleticism, Buleca anticipates the squad can produce a strong finish to the season.

Regardless of the team's success, Buleca likely will not be in the spotlight, something that suits her just fine.

“As long as we get a win, I'll do the dirty work. That doesn't bother me,” she said.

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.