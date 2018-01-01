Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Alle-Kiski Valley Campus Clippings: Burrell's Nick Kotecki logs career high for Pitt-Greensburg

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

Nick Kotecki made the most of his opportunity with extended playing time.

The Burrell graduate, a freshman at Pitt-Greensburg, scored a career-high 13 points in 11 minutes of the Bobcats' 93-55 win over Ohio State-Lima in the consolation game of the McDonald's Holiday Tournament at Bluffton.

Kotecki shot 5 of 6 from the field and hit all three of his 3-point attempts, and he added two rebounds and an assist.

St. Vincent

Despite strong performances from senior Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) and junior Mike Simmons (Kiski Area), the Bearcats fell, 90-62, to Hood College. D'Amico finished second on the team in scoring with 10 points and added two rebounds and a steal, and Simmons came off the bench for seven points, five rebounds, three assists and a block.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Sophomore Zoe Soilis (Freeport) and freshman Brooke Smith (Burrell) helped lead the Gators to a 66-54 victory over Penn State Lehigh Valley in the consolation game of the Roosevelt's Greyhound Classic at Moravian College. Soilis scored nine points, pulled down six rebounds and had two assists, and Smith came off the bench to add six points, one rebound and one assist.

Carlow

Freshman Ashlyn Jonczak (Highlands) scored 10 points off the bench in the Celtics' 77-59 loss to Tiffin. Jonczak shot 3 of 6 from the field and 1 of 2 from behind the arc in her second straight double-digit scoring performance.

Pepperdine

Redshirt sophomore Sydney Bordonaro (Burrell) scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Waves rally for a 66-62 victory over San Diego and their first 2-0 start in West Coast Conference play since 2012. Bordonaro stayed hot from behind the arc, hitting 3 of 6 3-point attempts to increase her season percentage to 49 percent.

Slippery Rock

Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) tied a career high with three blocks in The Rock's 85-78 loss to Seton Hill. Heinle finished with four points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist.

