District Colleges

Former Franklin Regional teammates to meet in Midlands wrestling finals

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
157: Josh Shields (Arizona St) TF Fred Green (Boise St), 18-2 5:51
Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com
Franklin Regional grad Michael Kemerer is a standout wrestler at Iowa.
Iowa athletics
Franklin Regional grad Michael Kemerer is a standout wrestler at Iowa.

Updated 9 hours ago

They're a long way from Murrysville, but former high school teammates will get a reunion tonight on a wrestling mat in Illinois.

Franklin Regional graduates Josh Shields of Arizona State and Michael Kemerer of Iowa will face off in the championship match of the 55th Midlands Championships at 157 pounds.

Kemerer is ranked No. 2 in the country in the weight class by Intermat, while Shields is No. 7.

Shields, a redshirt sophomore, held off San Diego State's Luke Zilverberg, 4-0, in the semifinals. Kemerer, meantime, won by technical fall, 19-4, against Brown's Justin Staudenmayer to reach the finals for the second straight season. He is the defending champion at 157 and Iowa is the returning team champion.

Shields took third at Midlands last season.

Two other Franklin Regional grads also made the Midlands semifinals.

Iowa freshman Spencer Lee advanced to the 125-pound semis but lost to Ronnie Bresser of Oregon State, 3-1. Lee is redshirting this season so he is wrestling unattached.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith, meantime, fell into the consolation bracket with a 5-4 loss to Mason Smith of Central Michigan at 141.

