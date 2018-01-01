Weekend College Top 10: Duquesne women's coach Dan Burt earns 100th victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Duquesne coach Burt reaches 100 victories

Junior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) tied her personal best with 25 points, and the Dukes beat UMass, 60-57, on Sunday to help Dan Burt reach the milestone. Redshirt sophomore Paige Cannon had six of Duquesne's school-record 16 blocks. Burt, who has a 100-50 career record, became the fastest coach in school history to reach 100 wins. Duquesne improved to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in the Atlantic 10.

2. Cal (Pa.) women outlast Edinboro in top-15 showdown

Senior Shatara Parsons had 14 of her 18 points in the second half and added seven rebounds and four blocks as the No. 10 Vulcans topped No. 12 Edinboro, 74-71, on Saturday. Sophomore DJ Hahn also scored 18 points as Cal improved to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the PSAC. Senior Ciara Rosten had 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks for Edinboro (9-1, 5-1).

3. Freshman's career high helps Seton Hill continue surge

Cheyenne Trest (Canon-McMillan) scored 35 points, hitting 9 of 14 shots and 15 of 19 free throws, as the Griffins downed Slippery Rock, 85-78, on Saturday for their sixth win in a row. Trest's point total is the highest for the program since it joined the NCAA. Senior Alexandra Hay finished with a personal-best 26 points for Seton Hill (9-3, 4-2). Slippery Rock dropped to 5-5, 4-2.

4. Buzzer-beating 3 lifts Waynesburg men

Senior Jon Knab (Beaver County Christian) hit a 3 from about 30 feet as time expired, propelling the Yellow Jackets past Wright State-Lake, 62-59, in the title game of the Purple and Gold Tournament in Defiance, Ohio. Freshman Matt Popeck (Washington) had 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for Waynesburg (6-5), which has won five in a row. On Friday, Frank Bozicevic (Gateway) made a layup in the final seconds to give the Jackets a 127-125 win over Greenville. Popeck and Knab were named to the all-tournament team.

5. Slippery Rock men run away for eighth consecutive win

The Rock went on a 33-2 spurt in the second half and downed Seton Hill, 79-64, on Saturday. Redshirt sophomore Micah Till had a game-high 22 points to go with 10 rebounds for Slippery Rock (10-2, 4-2 PSAC), and junior Brandon Simmons added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Trevor Blondin had 22 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hill (4-7, 1-5).

6. Waynesburg women win on banked-in 3

Senior Mackenna Drazich (Avella) made a 3 from 8 feet beyond the arc as time expired as the Yellow Jackets edged Frostburg State, 64-61, on Saturday. Drazich had a game-high 21 points for Waynesburg (7-5), and senior Addy Knetzer (Chartiers-Houston) added 14 points.

7. Pitt center sets record in victory

Junior Kalista Walters hit 12 of 12 shots to break the school record for single-game field-goal percentage with at least 10 attempts as the Panthers routed Chicago State, 87-49, on Sunday. Walters finished with 24 points for Pitt (8-6), and junior Danielle Garven added 16 points, five rebounds and a career-high six assists.

8. Carnegie Mellon women prevail in double overtime

Junior Jenn Mayberger recorded her first double-double with a career-best 18 points along with 10 rebounds as the Tartans clipped Ohio Wesleyan, 97-93, on Saturday. Mayberger also had six assists, moving into fourth on CMU's career list with 286. Sophomore Makayla Filiere led the Tartans (8-3) with 24 points.

9. Grove City men extend winning streak to 6

Senior Andrew Beckman's 17 points and 10 rebounds helped the Wolverines get past Allegheny, 75-63, in a nonconference game Saturday. Senior Cory Huff contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for Grove City (9-2). Jordan Rawls (Allderdice) led Allegheny (5-7) with 16 points.

10. Robert Morris goes 1-1 at Three Rivers Classic

The Colonials men's hockey team beat Lake Superior State, 5-0, on Friday before losing to No. 11 Providence, 2-1, on Saturday to fall short of its third consecutive title in the annual event at PPG Paints Arena. In Friday's win, seniors Brady Ferguson and Timmy Moore had a goal and two assists apiece. Ferguson, who earned all-tournament honors, added an assist on Ryley Risling's goal in Saturday's loss.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.