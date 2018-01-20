Bishop Canevin's Erin Joyce expands game at Waynesburg

Heading into her sophomore season with the Waynesburg women's basketball team, Erin Joyce knew she would need to take on more responsibility. But rather than grind through hours shooting and handling a ball, Joyce got away from the sport.

Her older brother, Robert, is in the Army, and his influence led her to join the reserves over the summer. She plans to work toward being an officer with the long-term goal of having her experience as a reservist help her to land a job.

In the short term, Joyce said she believes the time in the reserves got her recharged for basketball.

“I was away all summer, and I think that helped me more than anything else because it was a break from basketball,” said Joyce, who played for her father, Tim, at Bishop Canevin. “I built a lot of mental toughness and a lot of physical strength.”

She's putting those traits to use for the Yellowjackets this winter.

Through Jan. 17, Waynesburg was 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Joyce, after appearing in 19 of 31 games and averaging 5.3 minutes last season, has appeared in every game this season, including her first collegiate start. She is averaging 3.9 points in 15.3 minutes.

On Jan. 6 at Westminster, her big moment came when she filled in for injured starter Julie Deklaven. Joyce said even her reserves training couldn't prepare her for hearing her name called with Waynesburg's starters.

“I get nervous before every game,” she said. “I was just a lot more nervous than usual. Just hearing your name called is a surreal experience.

“The game felt a lot bigger with being put in that starting position, and the coach didn't tell me until the night before the game. I think after my first turnover, (senior forward) Addy Knetzer came up to me and said, ‘You're good!'”

Joyce responded with 10 points and two assists in the Yellowjackets' victory over the Titans. She had a career-high 13 points in the second game of the season against SUNY Geneseo.

She still is working toward finding consistency at the college level, but coach Sam Jones said he expects that to come in time.

“She has a lot to offer,” he said. “She's a very smart basketball player. She's been around the game her whole life. Her dad is a very well-respected coach in the area, and she just understands the game real well.”

As she continues to become more comfortable, Joyce will be asked to do more. To that end, she has worked to diversify her scoring. She spent most of her career at Bishop Canevin shooting from the perimeter, but now she is making a more concerted effort to drive to the basket.

“I really think she's someone who can continue to be a well-rounded player,” Jones said. “We have kids who can pass and kids who can score, but some who are a combination of the two are really hard to guard. As she continues to get better at both, she can expand that role.”

Joyce said she has a long way to go. In fact, she summoned some coachspeak her father would be proud of, saying “there's always something you could improve on.”

But she said she is pleased with her progress and hopes to continue on her current trajectory.

“I decided I wanted to play more, and I was going to do what I had to do,” she said. “I am a lot happier with my results this year than last year.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.