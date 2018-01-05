Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

North Hills' Smith cracks lineup at Nova Southeastern

Drew Karpen | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
North Hills grad Nick Smith is playing as a freshman at Nova Southeastern.
During his days playing basketball at North Hills, Nick Smith was used to being the big man on campus. In his four years, he led the Indians to three WPIAL semifinal appearances and a championship appearance.

He also hung up his jersey as the school's all-time leading scorer.

But he must work for that status as a freshman at Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“I was coming off the bench at first and had to earn my role,” Smith said. “That was different for me. I just need to keep it up.”

Smith since has joined the starting lineup for the Division II Sharks, starting four of the team's first 11 games. He was an integral part to NSU's early-season success as it started 9-2 overall, 3-2 in the Sunshine State Conference.

“His attitude and nature carried over to way he plays the game,” Sharks coach Jim Crutchfield said. “He is confident and outgoing. He doesn't play like a freshman but like a guy that belongs on the court, and I think he does.

“You never know how things are going to go down. Whether he starts or he doesn't, I anticipate him playing starter's minutes. Things are going pretty well. He has secured a position on the court, but he knows he can't become comfortable with it. He is a smart kid. He knows the situation he is in.”

Smith, who was known for scoring at North Hills, has had plenty of opportunities to fill the scoring sheet on a team averaging 100.5 points. Smith is third on the team at 14.1 points per game. He is shooting 51 percent from the field, 47 percent from beyond the arc and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

“It is a lot of fun,” Smith said. “That is one of the big reasons I came here. I know how Coach Crutchfield likes to play. We are up-tempo, and it is nice to be here and play in that style.”

Although it seems like a smooth transition from high school to the collegiate game, there are parts of Smith's game on which he needs to improve.

“He is a scorer but a pretty good rebounder for his size,” Crutchfield said. “We need that from him. He is becoming a better defender on and off the ball. He handles the ball pretty well. Passing is a skill he is average at, but he is improving on that.”

Smith has been able to learn from one of the top players in the conference, junior David Dennis. Dennis is the Sharks point guard and was an all-conference selection last season. He was a transfer from West Liberty.

“Dave is one of my best friends out here,” Smith said. “He told me to just play the game and let it come to you. He has been that guy that has taken me under his wings. He has shown me the difference between high school and college basketball.”

Smith's goals as a freshman at Nova Southeastern go well beyond what he wants to accomplish personally. Like he did for North Hills, Smith has the opportunity to make the Sharks into a postseason contender. An NCAA Tournament appearance would be the first in school history.

“Our goal is to make it to the tournament,” Smith said. “We have never been to the NCAA tournament. It will be cool to come in my first year and hopefully do that.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

