Pine-Richland's Chelsea Rourke rounds out game for Gannon

After coming on strong as a reserve and part-time starter in her freshman season, Pine-Richland alum Chelsea Rourke has ascended into a prominent role as a do-everything slasher for the Gannon women's basketball team this season.

The sophomore guard/forward has cashed in on her 34 minutes per game this season, which ranks second on the team, by being more assertive on the offensive end. While she has increased her field-goal attempts, Rourke has maintained the stellar efficiency she displayed in part-time duties last season, making 44 percent of her shots including 41 percent of her 3-pointers.

The former Ram's increased input on offense has helped buoy her Golden Knights (7-6, 4-3) in the early goings of the season, and her contributions have coach Jim Brunelli singing her praises.

“If I could clone Chelsea, I'd do it in a heartbeat. I hope after she graduates, Chelsea goes on to be one of the nurses that helps them break through with cloning and then gives me the rights to do it because then I would do that,” the Gannon coach said.

“She's a consummate team player. You tell her what you need her to do, and she's going to go out and do it to the best of her ability. We know that she can handle it, from defending the opposing team's best player to putting up points, grabbing rebounds and doing all of the little things.”

While her scoring skills have flourished, as evidenced by her career-high 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3 on Dec. 16 at Wheeling Jesuit, Rourke's efforts when it comes to rebounding and defending have not stalled. The 5-foot-11 nursing major leads her team in rebounding, blocks and steals.

Rourke said she spent a great deal of time in the offseason working on her shot, but in the end, she credits a mentality that hasn't changed despite her increased responsibilities.

“Coming into this season, I knew that I would play more minutes and that I'd have to help my teammates out, but I don't think any of that really changes my mindset from a basketball perspective,” Rourke said.

“I'm still big on defense. I remember from high school that defense creates offense, so I still like to reiterate that with my teammates. This year, I might just have a little more confidence in myself to help my teammates now and to be able to score a little bit more.”

Gannon will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Clarion in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference matchup.

