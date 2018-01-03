Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

UPG's Oddis named AMCC player of week

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Pitt-Greensburg's Kelsey Oddis, a Burrell graduate
Kelsey Oddis continues to add hardware to her productive college basketball career.

The Pitt-Greensburg senior guard and Burrell graduate was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Week after averaging 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds across a pair of games for the Bobcats (1-11, 1-4 AMCC).

She had 17 points and nine rebounds against Waynesburg, then tallied 24 points and 11 boards against Chatham. Oddis shot 47.1 percent from the floor in the two games, both losses.

Oddis ranks second in the AMCC in scoring average (18.9 ppg) and rebounds (10.4).

