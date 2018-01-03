Duquesne linebacker Henderson invited to showcase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carter Henderson in the NFL? Don't rule it out.

The former Duquesne and Franklin Regional standout linebacker is making his way onto scouts' radars and his participation in an upcoming invite-only showcase will only get more eyes on him.

Henderson was selected for the 4th annual College Gridiron Showcase & Symposium Saturday through Jan. 10 in Addison, Texas.

The showcase is for NFL Draft-eligible players from across the country. While there, prospects are evaluated by pro scouts. They also attend seminars as a part of post-college mentoring-type event.

Since 2015, the showcase has seen 273 of its participants join NFL teams in some form, whether it be through the draft, free-agent signings, rookie camps or tryouts. That includes 105 players from last year's symposium. More than 40 showcase players are on current NFL rosters.

Henderson (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) led Duquesne in tackles for the second straight season, with 84 (52 solo), and had two sacks. A Penn State transfer, he had a pick-6 score against Bryant.

He had three defensive touchdowns in his career.