District Colleges

UPJ's Reinhart done for season with knee injury

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
UPJ's Tyler Reinhart, a Greensburg Salem grad, won the 165-pound title at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in Sioux Falls, SD.
Bryan Salvadore | For the Tribune-Review
UPJ's Tyler Reinhart, a Greensburg Salem grad, won the 165-pound title at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in Sioux Falls, SD.

On the threshold of his first PSAC wrestling championship, Tyler Reinhart heard the dreaded “pop,” felt the accompanying sting and began to ponder the looming effects as an undertone of dread began to set in.

The Pitt-Johnstown senior was ahead in the 174-pound championship match last month and looking to close the door when he said his toe jammed on the mat as he pushed off his right leg.

The result was a torn ACL and MCL and a sawed-off finish to the Greensburg Salem graduate's final collegiate season.

He was ranked No. 3 in the country by Intermat.

“It's super-devastating,” said Reinhart, a former NCAA Division II national champion and two-time All-American. “It's not like you see something like that coming.”

The injury occurred Dec. 9 during the PSAC Championships. Reinhart actually injured both knees. He tweaked his left MCL during the semifinals. But he had the knee taped and continued on.

But in the finals, as he led Lock Haven's Jared Siegrist, 4-1, he felt the jab of pain and knew it was bad.

He had to injury default with 1:42 left in the match.

Hearing Reinhart was done for the year was not the news the team wanted coming out of the holiday break.

“It is a devastating blow to Tyler and the team,” UPJ coach Pat Pecora said. “Tyler was not only our leader on the mat but in all areas of the program. His performances on the mat cannot be replaced.”

The right knee will not require surgery. The left, obviously, will.

“It came out of nowhere,” Reinhart said. “I woke up that day feeling as good as I ever had. I was wrestling up a class and felt great. What was tough was the way it happened.”

Reinhart (8-1) mentioned the possibility of requesting a medical redshirt but, “That's not something I am thinking about right now.”

Reinhart has intentions to get into coaching so the injury, as bittersweet as it is, expedited the process a bit.

“I am going to help coach and help my teammates,” he said. “I am going to finish out my senior season through them. I am going to be at every practice and every match. I consider myself one of our leaders.”

Reinhart is with the team this week at the NCAA Division II Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Junior Steve Edwards, a Burrell graduate, is expected to help replace Reinhart at 174, moving from 184.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

