District Colleges

Trump to attend National Championship game

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
President Donald Trump has plans to attend Monday's National Championship game in Atlanta.
President Donald Trump has plans to attend Monday's National Championship game in Atlanta.

Updated 4 hours ago

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police official says the agency is working with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the city for Monday's college football title game.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a Thursday statement to the Associated Press that “we're aware of his visit” and are working with the agency charged with protecting the president.

Campos said any further comment would have to come from the Secret Service.

Atlanta's police said that the city's mayor, police chief, and representatives from the FBI and other state and federal agencies will be at a 1 p.m. Thursday news briefing on emergency plans surrounding the game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.

The White House has not made any official announcement on Trump's plans.

