A-K Valley campus clippings: Burrell grad Greenwald helps Seton Hill wrestling place second

Damon Greenwald helped Seton Hill to a runner-up spot in Division II wrestling.

Greenwald, a sophomore and Burrell graduate, started all four matches as the Griffins finished in second place at the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The 174-pounder went 2-2 in his four individual bouts, winning by decision in a 21-16 victory over Ashland and by major decision in a 19-18 semifinal victory over Gannon. He also had one of the closest matches in the championship against St. Cloud State, falling by a two-point decision.

Greenwald is 11-7 on the season.

Penn State

Freshman Joey Blumer (Kiski Area) took fourth at 141 pounds at the Wilkes Open in December. Blumer went 3-2 with a major decision and technical fall. Redshirt senior Matt McCutcheon (Kiski Area) split a pair of matches at the Southern Scuffle last week, winning his opening match by pin before dropping his second via injury default and missing the rest of the tournament.

Pitt-Johnstown

Juniors Steve Edwards (Burrell) and Corey Falleroni (Burrell) posted wins as the Mountain Cats closed the NWCA National Duals with a 33-9 victory over Kutztown in an extra match. Falleroni won a 4-1 decision over Chad Haegele at 149 pounds, and Edwards defeated James Meyer, 9-3, at 174 pounds.

Men's basketball

Saint Vincent

Senior Matt D'Amico (Fox Chapel) scored a team-high 15 points in a 71-57 win at Bethany.

D'Amico shot 7 of 12 from the field and added five rebounds.

Senior Austin Dedert (Plum) added six points and a team-high seven rebounds, and junior Mike Simmons (Kiski Area) scored eight points off the bench, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Women's basketball

Allegheny

Sophomore Zoe Soilis (Freeport) scored a season-high 12 points in a 73-67 loss to Denison. Soilis shot 5 of 10 from the field and 1 of 3 from 3-point range and added four rebounds.

Slippery Rock

Senior Krista Pietropola (Plum) scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds in The Rock's 60-57 victory over Mercyhurst. Senior Mallory Heinle (St. Joseph) added three points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Washington & Jefferson

Freshman Maria Lawhorne (Plum) set a career high for points for the second consecutive game, scoring 14 and adding seven rebounds in the Presidents' 80-46 win over Thiel.

Her previous mark came in W&J's 77-29 over Notre Dame (Md.), when she scored 13 points and had nine rebounds. Lawhorne is averaging 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds off the bench for the Presidents (11-1).

Women's gymnastics

West Virginia

Senior Jordan Gillette (Highlands) exceeded her best floor score from 2017, posting a 9.85 in the Mountaineers' season opener against Florida. Gillette surpassed the mark of 9.825 she hit last season. She also scored a 9.75 on beam and 9.7 on bars in WVU's 195.9-194.425 loss.