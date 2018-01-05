Seton Hill wrestling team reaches finals of national tournament
Updated 1 hour ago
Seton Hill wrestling team advanced to the finals of the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals by defeating Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference rival Gannon, 19-18, in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The match finished tied 18-18, but Seton Hill (5-0) was awarded the extra point by criteria No. 3 (most match points scored). The Griffins will face No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State in the finals today.
Alan Ditz (125 pounds), Joe Alessandro (149), Damon Greenwald (174) and Jake Temple (197) picked up wins. Greenwald's was a four-point major victory, while Joel Cawoski (141) picked up six team points for a win by injury default. Seton Hill did receive a team penalty point.
Seton Hill defeated Ashland, 21-16, and Upper Iowa, 18-17, to reach the semifinals.
